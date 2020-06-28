 CaneSport - Recent commit Brinson now hard at work recruiting for Canes
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-28 04:11:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Recent commit Brinson now hard at work recruiting for Canes

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

It’s been a couple of weeks now that WR Romello Brinson has been on board as a Miami Hurricanes commitment.And Brinson says he’s taking an active role helping make his class as good as possible.“(T...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}