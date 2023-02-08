One of the most important aspects of a coach hiring is the recruit reaction from top prospects and targets. Here is a gathering of thoughts from many of those recruits as after the hiring of new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry.

"I think he's a guy that not many people have heard about yet but his defense from last season and the stats they put up show that he can coach and elite D."

"I think it was a fantastic hire. Marshall was at least in the top 10 for almost every category last year. With the talent that Miami has on the defensive side of the ball, I believe he can help them to be top five in every category this season. Marshall had the sixth best defense last year and let up 16 points per game. Imagine what this coach can do with the goons Miami has."

"I feel like he's bringing a lot of energy to the program and knows his stuff. He's going to add a lot to Miami's program next season."

"The new DC is gonna bring a lot to the table. He has a lot of talented athletes can can play and work in his scheme on the defensive side of the ball."

"I'm exited to see how the defense will perform and be ran."

"Miami is taking the steps they feel necessary to rebuild the program. If coach Cristobal and the rest of the staff trust, I do as too."

"I think it's a great hire. I feel like the program is going in the right direction and the new hire is really going to come in help and evaluate the defense."

"I like the hire. He got a good rep at Marshall, so now let's see that success on a bigger stage."

"The news is really fresh but excited to see what he brings to the staff. I saw a video of him earlier and his energy is exciting to see."

"I feel like it's a great addition to the team. He already made a name for himself in Group of Five. Now it's time to make some shake in Power Five."

"That's a good pickup for Miami with the recruits they're bringing in from the Portal and high school. I hope to see them going on the upward path this season with that new addition to the staff.

"I feel like coach Guidry is a great addition to the Miami coaching staff. I looked him up after I found out and he has a great resume."

“I feel great about the hire! It’s stated that they had one of the top defense’s last year while he was at Marshall and I’m sure he’s definitely planning to do even better at Miami!”

“I feel like he’s gonna come in and get them boys right cause he’s more strict and about business. I’m looking forward to how see how the defense is going to look this year.”

“It’s great that Miami is getting a great coach and it is only adding on to the program.”