Recruit who chose Oregon over UM leaves door open to a flip
Omaha (Neb.) Burke High School LB Devon Jackson committed to Oregon over Miami Oct. 2, and he had taken a UM official visit back in June.Now, with Mario Cristobal coming to Miami, things are in flu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news