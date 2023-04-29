The argument comes up time and time again on if Miami has had a development problem in years past. Since 2013, just 12 players have been selected in the first three rounds of the NFL draft from Miami. Compare that to 32 players in the decade prior and there is a glaring issue in putting guys in a position to make an early impact at the next level. From the outside looking in, it would seem that Miami is just not developing players when they get in the program compared to before or are they just not signing NFL-type talent? Since 2013, Miami has failed to sign the top prospect in South Florida every single cycle and has grabbed the second-highest-ranked player just twice (Sam Bruce and James Williams). Here is a breakdown of how Miami has done in the past decade. *Note: Missed players are broken down by prospects who were drafted or eventually spent multiple seasons in the NFL - including the practice squad. Post-2019 prospects are listed based on college resumes or draft projection.

2013

No one will scoff at a first-round draft pick in Artie Burns, but missing on NFL star Joey Bosa and the fiasco with Alex Collins will have Miami fans shaking their head.

Missed Players:

Signed Players:

2014

The Joseph Yearby/Dalvin Cook choice will always be something that haunts Miami, but Miami did well in securing the signing of five-star Chad Thomas. Quincy Wilson was a legacy who ended up a second-rounder and Brandon Powell was coming to Miami before a signing day paperwork issue forced his hand and sending him to Florida.

Missed Players:

Signed Players:

2015

Calvin Ridley is certainly another one of those players that got away but Miami is still trying to replicate a back that can do everything that Mark Walton did as a Hurricane. Carlton Davis has been a beast on all levels of football and came out of Norland, a school in Miami’s backyard.

Missed Players:

Signed Players:

2016

This is a year Miami fans would want to forget. Missed out on another Bosa brother, Mullen brother, and Devin Bush and Binjimen Victor become stars in the Big Ten on their way to the NFL. Big misses. Miami did produce two valuable contributors in Jaquan Johnson and Sheldrick Redwine - both active NFL players.

Missed Players:

Signed Players:

2017

It's certainly tough to look over the miss of another game-changing wide receiver in Jerry Jeudy, but Trajan Bandy and Mike Harley provided some unforgettable moments for the Hurricanes.

Missed Players:

Signed Players:

2018

This is another unbelievable class from South Florida that the SEC mostly had their way with in landing Patrick Surtain, Jr., Tyson Campbell, Elijah Moore, Anthony Schwartz, and James Cook. Missing out on Asante Samuel Jr. hurts as well. Certainly, the biggest misses considering who Miami signed this year.

Missed Players:

Signed Players:

2019

Another big opportunity was missed in not being able to sign Jordan Battle - drafted in the third round in the 2023 draft to the Cincinnati Bengals. Kenny McIntosh will likely be drafted on day three of the draft while the listed signed players won't sniff the draft.

Missed Players:

Signed Players:

2020 - No Missed Players

This year was a rare year for South Florida and the Miami Hurricanes. Miami did get the prized possession of Jaylan Knighton which many wish was still a Cane.

Signed Players:

2021

The 2021 year was a resurgence for both Miami and South Florida. About eight players from this list have a legitimate chance to be selected in the NFL draft. Certainly, the misses are top-level talents that any college football team would love to have, but the hits for Miami should pay dividends in the long run. This one could be a wash when it's all said and done.

Missed Players:

Signed Players:

2022

The jury is kind of still out on this class because Nyjalik Kelly and Wesley Bissainthe have very good chances of making it to the NFL. The ceilings of the missed players are probably a bit higher, but it is certainly too early to tell at this point.

Missed Players: