The Miami Hurricanes are set to host an impressive group of blue-chip prospects today at Hard Rock Stadium. Prospects are expected to arrive before, during, and after their annual rivalry game against the Florida State Seminoles.

All the stars are aligning for Mario Cristobal and the Canes coaching staff to potentially capitalize on a massive recruiting weekend. A few surprise visitors and secret visitors are set to make the trip down to Hard Rock Stadium this afternoon.

CanesCounty.com will be on hand and ready to provide all the updates you need on prospects checking in for the game in Miami's recruiting section in the stadium parking lot. They gather there before they head through the gates and to the stands to take in the sights of the game.

Updates from Marcus Benjamin and myself from Hard Rock Stadium here - Live Updates From The Canes Recruiting Section

Expected visitors here - Visitors List: Miami vs. FSU