“Honestly, everything,” stood out to Brown during his weekend visit to Miami as the four-star athlete loved how competitive practice was and the coaches once again made it clear how big of a priority he is in this recruiting class. The chatter has been around Ohio State for Brown but Miami, Florida and Florida State are still very much in there as he’s not ready to commit anywhere yet.

*****

In January at the National Combine in San Antonio, Florida State was one of the programs that stuck out most to Caldwell and that has not changed. The Seminoles remain one of the top teams on his list especially after a great visit in recent days as the 2026 four-star safety from Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles loves the coaching staff there. Ohio State, Texas and Georgia also stand out a lot.

*****

The three-star receiver from San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln spent three days at Arkansas recently and loved the culture around the program and how the coaches were focused on their expectations, philosophy and goals. Garner also loved how everybody on staff treated him and his family. The Razorbacks, Colorado, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and San Diego State round out his top five. Arkansas and SDSU have a slight edge but he has to still visit the others.

*****

After a weekend visit to Miami, the Hurricanes are definitely one of Grady’s top three schools as the former Alabama commit is serious about the Crimson Tide, Georgia, Auburn and others. The word has been that the Bulldogs have shot to the top for the four-star defensive end from Enterprise, Ala., but Grady loved the energy and physicality of Miami’s practice and now the Hurricanes are moving up.

*****

An offer from Ohio State is a “dream come true” for Green because he grew up cheering for the Buckeyes and rooting for running back Ezekiel Elliott. Because he’s from Marietta (Ga.) Kell, Georgia and Tennessee – among other SEC programs – have appealed to him early on but the Buckeyes could definitely shoot to the top here.

*****

Clemson, LSU, Georgia and Tennessee are the other serious contenders in Harris’ recruitment but another visit to Auburn went really well and the Tigers could have the edge for the 2026 four-star defensive end from Huntsville (Ala.) Jemison. Harris loved the crowd at Auburn’s spring game and feels like he’s a major priority of that coaching staff. “Auburn has one of the best environments in college football,” Harris said.

*****

Did Hawkins take one final visit to Oklahoma before picking the Sooners on April 10? That’s the planned date for the four-star cornerback from Frisco (Texas) Emerson whose brother, Michael, already plays in Norman. During the weekend trip, Hawkins had long talks with position coach Jay Valai about how he’d be used in Oklahoma’s defense and “more than one position” was discussed.

*****

During a recent visit to Texas A&M, King got to spend time with all the linebacker coaches including position coach Jay Bateman. He took notes during the linebacker meetings and had a great time around the new staff. The Aggies have been rumored to be the early leader for the Port Arthur (Texas) Port Arthur Memorial standout but Penn State, Texas and Notre Dame have also caught his eye and King was at SMU this past weekend.

*****

A commitment could be “coming soon” but the four-star quarterback from Orange (Calif.) Lutheran is still looking at visits with a big one coming up to Nebraska. But Lateef just got back from a trip to Colorado and it “changed my perspective in a way.” Seeing Boulder and spending time with coach Deion Sanders and others definitely was a big deal as the Buffaloes become a legitimate contender in his recruitment.

*****

The high three-star running back from Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School has seen his recruitment take off in recent weeks and now a top group is emerging for him. Florida, Ohio State, Oregon, Auburn, Ole Miss, Syracuse and Tennessee are standing out most to Mills-Knight but the word is that his trip to Gainesville was the best yet. That could play a big role for the Gators moving forward.

*****

The four-star safety from Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin committed to USC during a late March visit that saw the Trojans pull in numerous pledges from Southeast stars but Stubbs was back on the road this past weekend and Miami blew him away. The coaches talked about teaming him up with Zaquan Patterson in the secondary, told Stubbs they felt he’s the most well-rounded safety in the class and made him feel like a top priority. “It was an awesome experience and I can’t wait to come back,” Stubbs said.

*****

The four-star cornerback from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage felt like a priority during his visit to Clemson on Friday and loves that it’s “not a school that goes out and gets 100 kids.” Thomas really appreciates the way the Tigers recruit as Clemson, LSU and Miami are the three programs that have caught his attention the most now. “I love the culture they have as well,” Thomas said. “It’s something that coach Dabo Swinney has worked hard to build and continue especially in a time with all the NIL craziness.”

*****

USC, Texas, Florida State, Notre Dame and Florida have made up the top five for Waters since early this month but now another team has joined the list to make six favorites. After LSU offered the other day, the Tigers “definitely” make the top group for the Seffner (Fla.) Armwood four-star cornerback in the 2026 class and he’s “very excited” about the offer.

*****

Auburn, Tennessee, UCF, LSU and Ole Miss are the programs standing out most to the 2026 four-star athlete from Wadley, Ala., and a recent visit to Alabama could move the Crimson Tide up as well. Wilkes had a talk with assistant coach Travaris Robinson and while Alabama decided not to offer yet they want the in-state prospect to visit through the spring and build relationships, and then things could pick up from there. Less than an hour from Auburn and no Alabama offer, the Tigers should be watched here.

*****