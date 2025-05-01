Recruiting Rumor Mill: Feedback rolls in from critical spring visits

Jake Kreul (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

So much is going on in the recruiting world that a second Recruiting Rumor Mill was needed this week. Here’s the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.

Indiana has been involved the most with the 2027 three-star receiver from Chandler (Ariz.) Basha but Ohio State is poking around a little more and then Penn State will be one to watch as well. Baldwin has a cousin who’s an early enrollee with the Nittany Lions so getting to Happy Valley before the season is a major priority. Getting to Ohio State’s June camp is also big.

Ole Miss is very much in the picture for the four-star receiver from Birmingham (Ala.) Spain Park especially after visiting and meeting with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. Miami impressed him recently with Georgia and Tennessee also high, but Alabama is among his favorites and the Crimson Tide still might have the edge.

Four programs are standing out the most for the four-star linebacker from Carthage, Texas, as Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Baylor have emerged. Beck felt “comfortable” during a recent visit to College Station and the Aggies are the team to beat but others are battling as well.

Things still feel very new in the recruiting process for Brown especially after great visits to USC and Oregon and the 2027 four-star offensive tackle also had a great trip to Alabama as well. Those three along with Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Texas, Florida and Nebraska are standing out. The Longhorns might have a slight edge for the Houston (Texas) Kingwood standout but many others have a chance.

If Baylor wins out for Herrera, his relationship with position coach Mason Miller is going to play a major role. During a recent visit, the 2027 offensive tackle from Crowley, Texas, loved how Miller coached and his interactions with the players. The Bears are definitely an early major contender with TCU, Texas Tech and Oregon so far.

Maybe Texas is too far ahead of others. However, during a meeting on Tuesday, Georgia associate head coach Donte Williams told Calicut he knows they’re late but wants to be involved in his recruitment. The Bulldogs’ offer is so big that they’ll be there until the end. The word is that the Houston (Texas) North Shore standout will definitely have Georgia in his top three as Texas, Ole Miss and many others stay in the mix.

The speedy 2027 four-star receiver recently transferred from Mission Hills (Calif.) Alemany to Pacific Palisades (Calif.) Palisades Charter and it sounds like he might not be headed far for college, either. Despite having more than a dozen offers, USC and UCLA are standing out most to Dezeurn, especially since he’s so familiar with both staffs and is treated so well when he’s on those campuses.

Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Miami and many others will be involved with the four-star defensive tackle from Fort Myers, Fla., but after his visit to Texas, the Longhorns now have the edge in his recruitment. Guervil had an “amazing” experience in Austin, loved his interactions with assistant coach Kenny Baker and others, and now has Texas as “definitely the front-runner” in his recruitment.

The five-star cornerback made another trip to USC over the weekend as the Trojans continue to set the pace in his recruitment and could be the team to beat. Oregon is definitely up there and Ohio State will be involved until the end but Hill could be inching closer to a decision.

USC, Oklahoma and Washington are making a big move for Jandreau and his twin brother, Beau, and a recent visit with the Trojans definitely made a big impression. The amount of experience on that coaching staff, how they’re letting their players play fast and aggressive, and so much more is pushing USC high on the list for the three-star safety from Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton.

Many other top programs are going to be on the list for Jones including Virginia, which just offered, but Penn State’s recent offer and visit will definitely be a major one to watch. The 2027 three-star offensive tackle from Poquoson, Va., loved his experience in Happy Valley and the fan support there.

Kimble’s visit to Texas was “amazing” as he loved the big campus and the message to the 2027 four-star running back from Buffalo (N.Y.) Canisius was that the Longhorns like him a lot and how well he fits into their program. Syracuse and Michigan also stand out, which has been a change since Ohio State and Oregon were the top teams earlier on.

The high four-star edge rusher from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy loved his visit to Texas over the weekend and if Kreul ends up in Austin, one of the big reasons was because he likes assistant coaches LaAllan Clark and Pete Kwiatkowski. Kreul left Texas feeling like he was a “top priority” and a great fit for its scheme. Oklahoma, Miami and many others remain heavily in the mix. He’s setting official visits on Thursday.

Notre Dame will remain one of Loumoli’s top picks, especially since the Irish have such a great history of developing linebackers and have such a strong connection to the Polynesian community. The Irish will be a key player for the 2027 four-star linebacker from Bellevue (Wash.) Eastside Catholic along with Oregon, USC, Ohio State and others. The feeling is that Washington is still the team to beat.

Florida and Florida State have been standouts for the 2027 running back from Gainesville, Ga., and now USC joins that top three. His recent visit to Los Angeles definitely stood out. He loves the “amazing job” coach Lincoln Riley is doing and the idea of playing for the Trojans.

New offers from Florida State and UCLA could change things but Thomas just had a great visit to Washington as the Huskies remain one of the front-runners in his recruitment. Some early enrollees were taking reps with the first team and that definitely stood out to the four-star offensive lineman from Phoenix (Ariz.) Mountain Pointe. Texas A&M, Ohio State, FSU and Minnesota are the others to watch.

Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State and others remain involved with the five-star defensive end but after another visit to Oregon over the weekend the Ducks continue to look stronger and stronger. Wesley has loved Oregon since his first visit and the coaches have “shown me the same love since.” The five-star will have the Ducks among his top teams later this year when he commits.