With so many visits and spring games going on there has been an information overload this week and so a second Recruiting Rumor Mill was needed. Here’s the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.

Texas A&M has not offered yet so Ashley’s excitement has to be a little tempered but the 2026 athlete from Brandon, Miss., had a great visit recently to College Station and feels everything is in place for the Aggies to be really successful this year. If the Aggies offer, they could move way up for Ashley but right now Florida State, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Missouri look best with Tennessee and Auburn also in there.

Tennessee, Auburn, Miami, Penn State, Louisville and Georgia round out the top six for Ewald but the word is that the Hurricanes could be far-and-away the leader now in his recruitment. Auburn has always stuck around but between his relationship with the Miami coaching staff, his closeness with 2024 signee Zaquan Patterson and more, the Hurricanes are looking very strong here.

He’s from Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View so South Carolina is going to play a major role in his recruitment especially after his recent visit to campus where he talked at length with coach Shane Beamer and position coach Mike Furrey. The Gamecocks do look strong for Gidron but the 2026 three-star receiver still has a long list with Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Auburn, LSU, Clemson, Tennessee, Duke and NC State all very involved here.

The top list has changed and jostled around for the four-star athlete from Atlanta (Ga.) Douglass but a recent visit to Auburn put the Tigers “really high” on his list. There will be serious competition from UCF, South Carolina, Louisville and Georgia but from the town, to the coaches and to the players, Auburn definitely left a major impression.

Oregon is definitely a major contender for the 2026 four-star tight end who’s originally from that state but is now playing at St. George (Utah) Pine View but visits to USC and UCLA in recent days has him thinking. At USC, Harris loved the football intelligence of coach Lincoln Riley and he hit it off with position coach Zach Hanson. The Trojans should be a major contender because Harris is intrigued to be around those coaches and their ability to develop him into an NFL Player. The vibe was great at UCLA, the four-star tight end loves assistant coach Jerry Neuheisel and he sees a massive difference in the feel around the program since coach DeShaun Foster took over.

The 2026 five-star quarterback had elective surgery last week so he couldn’t make the USC spring game but the Trojans remain very high on his list and the Folsom, Calif., standout is expected on campus this weekend. Oregon is a major competitor, Ole Miss was recently at his school and then some Midwest programs are in the mix but with his brother, Walker, coming back from a religious mission and a lot of interest in USC, it looks strong for Lyons now even with 2025 five-star Julian Lewis committed.

Parker, who has a little Ollie Gordon vibe to his running style, loved a recent trip to Michigan where he immediately felt the history and tradition of the place once he walked through the doors. The Wolverines are going to run the ball and that definitely stood out to the four-star running back from Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw as Michigan, Miami, Duke, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Oklahoma State stand out most in his recruitment.

UCLA and Oregon are the main two contenders right now for the 2026 four-star receiver from Provo (Utah) Timpview and the Bruins are definitely one to watch especially after he visited Westwood last week. A bunch of top prospects were in Westwood for the Friday Night Lights event and Pula especially loved the intensity of practice and his thought watching it was that he wanted to be around that in college.

Oklahoma has been the team to beat and remains the top program after Robinson was back in Norman and had another great trip there. Arkansas, Oregon, LSU and Georgia round out the top five for the Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview standout but the Sooners are the team to beat especially as the coaching staff was talking about developing him, how they’d use him and having him picture it if he came to Oklahoma. “(The message was) that the big crowd that was there can be there for me next time,” Robinson said.

The USC legacy was back on campus for the spring game paid particular attention to the defensive playmaking in the scrimmage which included three interceptions. The Trojans “stand high” in Sermons’ recruitment but Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Oregon and Alabama are also in the picture for the 2026 cornerback from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

LSU, Texas, Auburn, Oregon and others will be involved with Stewart but the word is that the visits to USC and Ohio State were really impressionable on the 2026 No. 1 prospect. The New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine standout loved his time with position coach Larry Johnson in Columbus but the connection the five-star has with USC position coach Eric Henderson, and his NFL experience, could be pushing the Trojans even higher on his list.

