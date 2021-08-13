Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest on top players in new 2023 rankings

National recruiting director Adam Gorney is back with his Recruiting Rumor Mill, which features recruiting chatter and news from around the country. Today, he focuses on many of the top players in the new 2023 rankings.

Raul Aguirre: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee were some of Aguirre’s early offers but his offer from Miami is his biggest. The Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star linebacker is originally from South Florida, he has family still in the area and the Hurricanes could be considered a frontrunner.

Jaiden Ausberry: The four-star linebacker from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab has Ohio State, Florida, Texas A&M and LSU in the most contact, and at this point Ausberry does not have any visits planned during the season.

Drayk Bowen: The four-star linebacker released his top five in recent days with LSU, Auburn, Clemson, Indiana and Notre Dame making the cut and many believe the Irish have the edge in his recruitment. For Bowen, the relationships at those schools matter a lot, along with the opportunity to play both football and baseball. Considering his schedule, Bowen is planning trips to Clemson, Notre Dame and Auburn this season.

Peyton Bowen: Notre Dame, TCU, Florida State, Colorado, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Texas are the early standouts for the four-star safety from Denton (Texas) Guyer. Bowen has not decided which games he will attend this season.

Troy Bowles: The four-star linebacker from Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit had a busy summer of visits and he will be back on the road this fall with definite trips to Ohio State and Rutgers for games. More could happen, but Bowles knows of those two for sure.

Zachariah Branch: The schools that have stood out to the four-star receiver from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman are Alabama, Notre Dame, USC, Ohio State, Clemson, Ole Miss, Florida State, Oregon, Arizona State and Auburn. The plan is to join his brother, Zion, on his official visits to Alabama and Clemson in the fall.

Malik Bryant: Texas A&M, Ohio State, Georgia and Maryland have impressed Bryant through the summer, and Clemson and Miami are also high on the list. As for visits this fall for games, the four-star linebacker/defensive end wants to get to Miami, Ohio State and Maryland, but is still working on dates.

Victor Burley: Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina, USC, Alabama and Texas A&M are the schools that have an early edge for the four-star defensive end from Warner Robins, Ga. At this time, no visits are planned for the fall yet.

Kelby Collins: The four-star defensive end from Gardendale, Ala., who has phenomenal sophomore film, has Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M and Auburn as the schools that stand out most in his recruitment. No visits are planned yet for the season.

Johntay Cook: The four-star receiver from Desoto, Texas, has not dropped a top list yet but Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Ohio State and USC stand out the most to him with Florida poking around in his recruitment.

Tackett Curtis: The four-star linebacker from Many, La., has some Big Ten schools high on his radar, among many others, but watching games in the fall and taking trips is really going to be super important as Curtis works on his list of favorites.

Caleb Downs: Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame and North Carolina are the early standouts for the four-star safety from Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek. His brother, Josh, plays for the Tar Heels and Downs said he plans to visit each of those schools for a game this fall.

Shamar Easter: Arkansas, Florida State, Clemson, LSU and Auburn are the five programs standing out most to the four-star tight end from Ashdown, Ark. and he’s planning to take visits for games this season but nothing is final yet. There are some rumors that the Razorbacks lead, while others say Clemson looks best.

Tre Edwards: USC and Arizona are the two schools standing out the most to the Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei Catholic four-star linebacker who does not have any plans yet for visits during the college football season.

Siale Esera: Over the summer, the schools that stood out to Esera were Stanford, Oregon, BYU, Michigan and Cal. In the coming months, the high four-star linebacker from Provo (Utah) Timpview plans to visit Alabama for the LSU matchup and Oregon for the Washington State game.

Keldric Faulk: Florida State, Auburn, Alabama, Clemson and Tennessee made the cut for the four-star defensive end from Highland Home, Ala., and the plan moving forward is for Faulk to visit all five of those schools during the fall.

Rodney Gallagher: Also a standout basketball player, the four-star receiver from Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands only visited four schools over the summer, but Penn State and West Virginia were the programs that stood out most.

Jalen Hale: Oklahoma, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M are the four standouts after the summer for the four-star receiver from Longview, Texas, although the rumor is LSU has impressed him the most. Visits are coming up for Hale as well as he hopes to see Alabama, Clemson, USC and Notre Dame this season.

Justice Haynes: Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame and Clemson are the six frontrunners right now for the four-star running back from Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity. The UGA legacy has said that won’t play a major role in his thinking because what was best for his father might not be best for him.

David Hicks: No visits for the fall are planned yet but the new five-star defensive lineman said Clemson, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Missouri and Grambling State stand out the most to him now.

Trey Holly: Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M, Texas and Oklahoma State are the schools that have emerged for the four-star running back from Farmerville (La.) Union Parish. Holly plans to see all those schools during the fall, if possible.

Jahlil Hurley: Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida and Florida State are the five early standouts for the Florence, Ala., four-star cornerback. Hurley does not have any plans to visit schools for games yet this fall.

Nico Iamaleava: Georgia, USC, Alabama, Ohio State and UCLA stand out most after the summer to the four-star QB from Downey (Calif.) Warren. A lot of visits for games are coming up as Iamaleava plans to attend the Georgia/Clemson game and then see games at USC, Alabama, Ohio State and UCLA as well.

Brandon Inniss: The five-star receiver has Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Clemson, Miami and USC standing out the most in his recruitment. Nothing is for sure yet as far as visits in the coming weeks.

Sedrick Irvin: Irvin’s father by the same name attended Michigan State, and the Spartans are one of the contenders, but Stanford, Oregon and Notre Dame seem to be the highest on Irvin’s list right now. The only planned visit for the fall is to Florida State.