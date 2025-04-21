Recruiting Rumor Mill: New contenders emerging for top prospects

Mack Sutter (Photo by Rivals.com)

It was Easter weekend but recruiting news never stops. Here’s the latest in this Recruiting Rumor Mill from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.

Advertisement

It’s still early and things are fluid for the 2027 four-star linebacker from St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter but Michigan made a huge impression on him during a recent visit. Ivy loved how everyone carries themselves like “pros” and the Wolverines’ defensive coaches told Ivy he already fits perfectly in their defense. Nebraska, Wisconsin and Iowa State are the others to watch.

Tennessee has jumped out early for the 2027 defensive back from Chattanooga (Tenn.) Prep and position coach Willie Martinez and defensive analyst Danny O’Rourke made it clear to Koon that he’s at the top of their board for 2027 defensive backs. Defensive coordinator Tim Banks told him to get on campus as much as possible. Florida State is now involved with many others in the mix but the Vols have the early edge.

It would be a shocker if Lennear didn’t end up at Miami. The 2027 four-star receiver from Miami (Fla.) Northwestern loves his time when he visits, is growing closer to coach Mario Cristobal and position coach Kevin Beard, and loves watching “some of the guys I grew up with” when he’s on campus. It’s early but the Hurricanes are definitely out front.

LSU has been a front-runner for Mathews but the Tigers are landing elite receivers regularly as Auburn and Texas A&M have been the two other front-runners for the four-star receiver from Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County. There is now another serious top contender in Miami as his visit there was “different from the others” and the word is that the Hurricanes have quickly moved way up his list.

Penn State landed Kevin Brown, lost Tyler Merrill to Notre Dame and now it seems like it’s a Nittany Lions vs. Irish battle for McKeogh, who visited both programs recently. McKeogh feels like a priority at both places and at Penn State he loved how energetic the entire team was as the message of staying home was definitely felt. Duke and others are involved but this looks like a two-program battle for the Philadelphia (Pa.) La Salle College High four-star offensive lineman.

Clemson, Florida and Miami are the three front-runners for the four-star offensive tackle from Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Bay Tech but the Hurricanes might have a lead that will be really tough to overcome. His brother, Booker, plays at Miami and during a recent visit, Pickett saw his brother get in and play which was a big deal. There are others involved no doubt but Miami’s coaches have made it clear he’s high on their board and it’s not just because he’s Booker Pickett’s brother.

Now that all his spring visits are finished, Reynolds is going to evaluate all his options but if Nebraska wants him it would be a shocker if he didn’t end up there. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound edge rusher from Elkhorn (Neb.) North had a great visit with the Huskers recently where he got to sit down with position coach Rob Dvoracek, along with LB Christian Jones to get his perspective on the process.

Georgia Tech is among his top two but after being back at Georgia and talking with coach Kirby Smart and position coach Tray Scott, the Bulldogs could be right at the top of his list. What stood out most to the high three-star edge rusher from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern was seeing the spring game in action and picturing himself on the field.

Tennessee and Alabama have surged to the top for the 2027 four-star running back from Brandon, Miss., and he was just at Florida State as well but Ole Miss is now right in the mix as well. Robinson admittedly wasn’t feeling the Rebels early in his recruitment but after spending time with coach Lane Kiffin and position coach Kevin Smith, Ole Miss is right back in this thing.

The connection that position coach Bill Bedenbaugh and offensive GA Clayton Woods has with the players, among many other things, stood out most during Russell’s visit to Oklahoma and it’s one reason the Sooners are standing out so much. The 2027 four-star offensive lineman from Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian is planning a return trip to Norman – a good sign for the Sooners – as Washington and Nebraska are the other front-runners.

If Nebraska wins out for the four-star receiver from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern it will be because of how much love and attention position coach Daikiel Shorts Jr. has shown, especially on Scott’s recent visit to Lincoln. Scott has also hit it off with coach Matt Rhule as Nebraska. Arizona State, Wisconsin and Florida also are standing out.

Smith made the 20-mile journey from Maryville, Tenn., to Knoxville recently as the Vols are definitely one of the front-runners along with NC State and Purdue in Smith’s recruitment. The high three-star offensive lineman talked with every single offensive lineman on the team, some defensive players too, and his meetings with coach Josh Heupel and position coach Glen Elarbee were great as he’ll return in June.

It’s still early for Smith and Penn State, among others, is going to play a big role for the 2027 offensive tackle from Lansdale (Pa.) Catholic but Ohio State just offered and it could be a game-changer. Smith was recently at a Buckeyes’ practice and coach Ryan Day offered Smith, which is “huge” early in his recruitment. No clear favorites have emerged yet but the Buckeyes have sticking power.

Ole Miss, Ohio State and Penn State remain under serious consideration and the talk has been that Alabama has had the edge for the four-star tight end from Dunlap, Ill. But Illinois could be quickly closing that gap after Sutter had an absolutely phenomenal visit to Champaign recently. The Illini “went over the top” for Sutter on his visit, made it super personal, offered his brother and made it clear he’s their top guy.

Going into his visit, Miami was the front-runner in Thompson’s recruitment and that was only reinforced in a major way this time around as well. The 2027 defensive tackle from Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca Raton has a teammate, Javian Mallory, committed there. He hit it off with numerous coaches and right now it looks like the Hurricanes might be nearly impossible to beat.

Oregon continues to be one of the early favorites for the 2027 four-star receiver from Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View and another visit there pushed the Ducks higher. Warren felt the love from the coaching staff and that’s a big thing for him. USC, Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Oklahoma, LSU and Miami are others to watch while Utah should be monitored, too. Warren lives with Christian and Thaddeus Thatcher and both are locked in with the Utes. If Warren wants to keep playing with them, that will be something to watch.

USC could be sitting atop his list, but Texas A&M, Oregon and Ohio State are the other three standouts for the 2027 four-star cornerback. He’s coming off a visit to College Station that should be monitored. But the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout loves how sincere the coaching staff is at USC, how the position coaches are with their players and that young players get on the field early.

After backing off his pledge to Alabama in January, three programs have emerged for Willis and Auburn could be leading the pack. The 2027 four-star edge rusher from Moody, Ala., loved a recent trip to The Plains and hit it off with position coach Roc Bellantoni so that could be a huge consideration moving forward. LSU and Tennessee are the others to watch for sure but Auburn is making big strides.