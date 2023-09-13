Brown was back at LSU this past weekend for its blowout win over Grambling and he’s been a regular there since it’s right down the road for the 2026 lineman from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab two-way standout. He got to have another great experience in Death Valley and talked recruiting with the coaches. LSU is super strong here, along with Georgia and then Miami and Alabama are also in the mix.

*****

The 2025 four-star safety who has a knack for making plays in the secondary and who transferred to Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman for his junior season absolutely loved the “unreal” atmosphere at Alabama this weekend, but he was especially impressed with Texas’ secondary. He likes that the Longhorns have a bunch of big defensive backs with size because it matches his game. But Texas hasn’t offered yet and until it does (especially since he’s one of the best safeties in his class) Carter cannot get too hyped about the Longhorns. “When they start taking me seriously, I’m going to do the same,” Carter said.

*****

An early Ole Miss commit, Clark flipped to Mississippi State in early June and it looked like the three-star linebacker from Winona, Miss., was done with his recruitment. But that might not be the case because Auburn offered on Monday and the word is Clark could visit soon as it “has always been a school I was interested in.”

*****

A Michigan commitment since December, the 2025 four-star cornerback from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna was at Miami this weekend and saw the Hurricanes take down Texas A&M. He loved the crowd at the game, the secondary under coach Jahmile Addae and the thought of playing for the “hometown team” is creeping more and more into his mind. Auburn is also a major player here. “Coach Mario (Cristobal) is always tells me that he is going to work his butt off to bring Miami back to where it was,” Ewald said.

*****

LSU is considered the team to beat in Harper’s recruitment, and another visit to Baton Rouge this past weekend went really well as the coaching staff made it clear to him that he’s a major priority in the 2025 class. The high three-star offensive tackle from Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve has the Tigers high, but Tennessee, Oklahoma, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Texas, Texas Tech and Texas A&M are also in the running.

*****

Alabama remains high on the early list for the 2026 linebacker from Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s, even after the Texas loss, where he saw an amazing atmosphere but a Crimson Tide defense that got worn out by the end. Georgia and Auburn also remain very high, and now LSU is making a major move for Jones as well, so those four SEC teams could be battling it out over the next few years.

*****

The 2025 high four-star QB is from Saraland, Ala., and his five-star WR teammate Ryan Williams is committed to the Crimson Tide, but Lacey pulled the trigger early for Texas, so his visit to Tuscaloosa over the weekend was one to watch. Lacey loved “everything” that coach Steve Sarkisian was doing on offense, he was excited to see the offensive line play so well and Sarkisian’s play calls were “insane.” After the game, Alabama coach Nick Saban told Lacey that he wasn’t impressed with the Crimson Tide’s performance but that they’d get better as the season goes on as Alabama is still trying to flip the local standout QB.

*****

The four-star quarterback from Findlay, Ohio, attended the South Carolina game in Charlotte against North Carolina a couple weeks ago and while it wasn’t a home-game experience, Montgomery felt like it was a South Carolina home game because of the crowd. Montgomery couldn’t talk to the coaches there but he was on the phone with coach Shane Beamer and OC/position coach Dowell Loggains after the game and it was made clear how much Mongtomery was needed in the 2025 recruiting class. The four-star QB will be at Florida this weekend.

*****

The chatter in recent months was that Oklahoma looked great for the 2025 four-star receiver from Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North and that a commitment could be imminent but that no longer looks like the case. Mozee, whose teammate Williams Nwaneri committed to Missouri recently, was in Columbia for the game this past weekend and the Tigers’ staff is showing a lot of love. But the word from Mozee is that a commitment is not close yet.

*****

Ohio State has been the team to beat for the Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star defensive end, but now Florida State and Miami are making a big move in Pickett’s recruitment. The four-star was at Miami’s win over Texas A&M this past weekend and he loved how electric the defense looked against the Aggies.

*****

Alabama is emerging as a major player for Seaton - maybe the top team in his entire recruitment - and his weekend visit there despite the Crimson Tide’s loss to Texas didn’t dissuade him at all. The high four-star offensive lineman from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy loved the environment and said it was like a Penn State White Out game on steroids. “(Alabama) is still in a good spot,” Seaton said.

*****

A new offer from Kansas State is not going to change Spradley-Demps’ commitment to North Texas just yet, but as new offers come in the two-star receiver will talk with his family and weigh his options. UConn, Miami, West Virginia, Virginia, Tulane, Oregon State and Memphis have all reached out, so a lot of changes could be coming.

*****

The 2025 four-star linebacker from Buford, Ga., just backed off his pledge to Michigan on Monday, but already a bunch of schools are reaching out and catching Walker’s eye. That list starts with Penn State, Miami, Oklahoma, Colorado, Louisville, Ole Miss and Alabama.

*****