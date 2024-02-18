MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Teams from the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Tennessee made their way to Myrtle Beach this weekend for the Next Level Greats 7-on-7 tournament. Many of these teams featured coveted college football prospects who are at various stages of their recruitments. Check out the recruiting rumors national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman heard at the tournament.

Pritchett has been one of the stars on the offseason so far and he could be getting closer to committing. The coveted tight end wants to commit in mid-to-late March but is still going to take official visits this summer. North Carolina will host Pritchett on June 7 and he’s looking to schedule official visits to Miami, South Carolina and Georgia Tech. He was wearing Miami gear for the majority of Saturday’s games, if that’s any indicator of where he’s leaning.

*****

Onis Konanbanny

Konanbanny was really excited when he got an offer from Alabama earlier this month. Miami was considered a leader for him but the departure of defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae for the Buffalo Bills has hurt Miami’s chances. The Hurricanes aren’t out of the running but it’s fair to say they’ve lost the momentum they had at the end of January. Konanbany has official visits set to North Carolina on June 7 and Penn State on June 14. Keep an eye on Tennessee, Alabama, Cincinnati, South Carolina and Florida State in his recruitment as well.

*****

Samuel Turner

So far Turner has just one official visit planned - Georgia on May 31 - but he’s taking a close look at a number of other programs. Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Maryland and Indiana have done a good job communicating with him and he feels like they’ve made him a priority. When he’s at Georgia, Turner hopes to get a more in-depth look at the program and everything the university has to offer.

*****

Davis will be hitting the road in the spring. The Rivals250 linebacker is scheduled to visit Clemson on March 9 and is planning visits to Notre Dame, Ohio State, North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia Tech, NC State and possibly Tennessee. The Fighting Irish have seemingly been turning up the heat on the Georgia legacy prospect but there is still a long way to go in his recruitment.

*****

South Carolina, NC State, North Carolina and Tennessee have been prioritizing Matthews early in the process. His most recent visit was to South Carolina and the Gamecocks appear to be a strong contender in his recruitment. Matthews is building strong relationships with coaches at each of the four schools. He has visits locked in to see NC State on March 28, West Virginia on March 29, Tennessee on April 3 and Miami on April 6. Trips to North Carolina, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech are also in the works.

*****

Hamrick recently transferred to A.C. Reynolds from IMG Academy. Kentucky offered Hamrick in January and he also holds offers from Appalachian State and Toledo. Hamrick’s father played at NC State so the Wolfpack have been heavily involved in his recruitment. Indiana, Illinois, Georgia, Wake Forest, North Carolina and Duke are expected to come see him this spring. On March 19 Hamrick will visit Wake Forest and then he’ll make the trip to Appalachian State on April 20.

*****

Keefe is one of the more coveted receiver prospects in the 2026 class and he’s working on planning trips to see some schools that have already offered him. Taking a visit to Ohio State for their spring game is a possibility. The Buckeyes offered Keefe in June and he has already been to the Columbus campus a handful of times. Tennessee and South Carolina are two programs Keefe would like to visit this spring as well.

*****

Hewitt is a versatile defensive prospect with offers from programs around the country. South Carolina is his latest offer but the Gamecocks have some ground to make up. Maryland, Penn State and Rutgers are starting to separate from the rest of the programs pursuing Hewitt. He’ll be back at Rutgers for a spring practice.

*****

Alabama and Colorado are the most recent offers for Smith and both programs have made a splash in his recruitment. Penn State, Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama will host Smith for visits this spring. He is in the process of working on his official visit schedule but he’d like to commit sometime in June or early July.

*****

Exinor has yet to narrow down his list of options but that could be getting closer. He is going to take official visits to Syracuse, South Carolina, Wisconsin and Penn State. The Nittany Lions are going to host Exinor for an official visit on June 14 and they seem to be the favorite to land his commitment. That being said, he has developed strong relationships with the coaches at each of the other three schools and he won’t make a decision before taking his visits.

*****

Hollis Davidson

Davidson committed to Auburn earlier this month after visiting a number of his other top options. He feels very close with the coaching staff, fellow tight end commit Ryan Ghea, and he really likes the way the Tigers uses their tight ends. Davidson plans on helping to recruit for Auburn once he gets a little more familiar with their targets.

*****

Walker has been committed to Georgia since October and hasn’t looked back. He is very happy with commitment and feels very close with the coaching staff. Walker is actively recruiting prospects like Elijah Griffin and Sam Turner. Walker will be back in Athens for his official visit on May 31.



*****

Jones wasn’t able to get out for nearly as many visits last month as he would have liked but it wasn’t for a lack of invitations. Look for Jones to set up visits to Florida, West Virginia, Penn State, Texas, Ohio State and Illinois. The Mountaineers are a team to watch in his recruitment and so is Illinois. Minnesota has done a good job getting his attention so far. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Jones try to take a visit there as well.

*****