Even though it was a holiday weekend, top prospects were on the road throughout the week and then on campuses over the last few days. Here’s the latest we’re hearing in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill:



The five-star athlete from Buford, Ga., was expected at Auburn over the weekend but during the week his visit to Alabama was maybe his best ever and has catapulted the Crimson Tide way up his list. Meeting with coach Nick Saban “opened my eyes in various ways” and the possibility of playing for him is definitely a strong consideration now with Georgia, Ohio State and many others involved. “Any time you can sit in front of the GOAT and can just listen is a win,” Bolden said.

*****

Now playing at Buford, Ga., Brooks is originally from Iowa and a recent visit to see the Hawkeyes definitely played a major role in his recruitment. The massive 2025 four-star offensive lineman loves that coach Kirk Ferentz has been with the program so long and provides stability, he loves the wave to the children’s hospital and Brooks is weighing all the SEC powers recruiting him or returning to his roots and playing in Iowa City. “Man, it’s home,” Brooks said.



*****

Georgia is moving up quickly for the 2025 high three-star receiver after he visited for practice and loved the way coach Kirby Smart ran the workout. There was high intensity, Smart had a microphone the whole time and called players out for mistakes and Charles loved that about the Bulldogs. Miami, Florida State, Florida and LSU have the edge right now but Georgia could move right in it for the Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Somerset Academy standout.

*****

The feeling over the last couple months is that Gilbert’s commitment to Ohio State was slipping as he wore Tennessee gloves at OT7 Phoenix and the Vols have stepped it up with Alabama, Georgia and others. But an all-important visit to Columbus happened in recent days and coach Ryan Day and assistants Jim Knowles and Tim Walton put on the full-court press. The 2025 four-star from Atlanta (Ga.) Douglass will keep looking at those SEC programs but the Buckeyes are working harder than ever to keep him. “I will be looking at other schools right now but I’m solid with my commitment,” Gilbert said.

*****

Texas has long been considered the front-runner for the four-star safety from Lancaster, Texas and the Longhorns could still hang on for his commitment but the word is that Clemson is now a real contender after his recent visit there. From the family-oriented program to coach Dabo Swinney being big on faith, Gipson was definitely impressed by the trip and now the Tigers could be the quiet frontrunner to watch.

*****

The message to Gregory during his visit to LSU was that the Tigers weren’t looking to offer receivers yet in the 2026 class but after position coach Cortez Hankton watched his film, the Augusta (Ga.) Augusta Christian was invited down and an offer was presented. It’s definitely a major one early on although other big offers have already come in especially since Gregory has wanted to play at LSU since being a young kid and his mother has a picture of him with Odell Beckham Jr. “I’ve always wanted to go to LSU since I started playing football at six or seven,” Gregory said.

*****

Florida State has always been one of the favorites for the four-star linebacker from Navarre, Fla., and the Seminoles remain very high especially after a recent visit where Hamilton was able to have a 1-on-1 talk with position coach Randy Shannon. The Noles look very strong in his recruitment but Kansas, Auburn and South Carolina have also stood out to the four-star.

*****

The three-star tight end from Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception committed to Purdue in early March and the Boilermakers still have him locked in but now there is significant competition and a new offer from Alabama should be one to watch. Texas A&M also offered a couple weeks after his Purdue pledge but the Crimson Tide could be the team to watch moving forward as Karner has a lot more to consider.

*****

After a short commitment to Arizona, the three-star outside linebacker backed off his pledge in recent days and now a bunch of top programs are coming after him. Tennessee, Oregon, Washington and Oregon State are in the lead group but the Wildcats have not given up on the Sacramento (Calif.) Grant standout.

*****

Ohio State will “definitely be a top school on my list” after the 2025 safety from Shaker Heights, Ohio visited in recent days and landed an offer from coach Ryan Day. The message from the Buckeyes is that usually offers don’t come this early but that Ohio State isn’t just going to watch other schools recruit and offer McNutt without joining in as well. The visit to Columbus definitely left a major impact as Ohio State could now be the early leader with Notre Dame, Pitt, Wisconsin and Penn State up top.

*****

Clemson was the top program for the four-star receiver from Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Catholic but after a visit to Florida the word is now the Gators have taken over the top spot. The facilities and the coaching staff stood out the most in Gainesville and that’s why Florida has jumped to the top spot with Clemson and Penn State in that top group. Visits to Tennessee and Georgia coming up soon should be watched. “Something about [Florida] just felt right,” Moore said.

*****

There are more established front-runners so far in Simmons’ recruitment with LSU, Texas and others up there but Texas A&M could be storming up his list after a recent visit to College Station. Assistant coach Terry Price, one of the best recruiters in the country, is involved with the five-star defensive end from Duncanville, Texas standout, he showed up Saturday morning and left Sunday night and the word is he wore A&M gear to school Monday. Maybe something comes of it moving forward but LSU and Texas seem to be at the top right now.

*****

LSU is going to play a massive role in Stewart’s recruitment especially since he plays down the road at New Orleans (La. ) St. Augustine but it feels like Georgia is the front-runner right now. Stewart is a standout 2026 defensive end so there is plenty of time left in his recruitment but Stewart loves the NFL development in Athens and especially his relationship with position coach Tray Scott is incredibly strong right now. USC would be the third team high in his recruitment early on.

*****

Approaching the 50-offer mark, White has a ton of options but a handful of schools have emerged as the front-runners in his recruitment. Texas, Miami, Florida, Michigan State, Auburn and Michigan are the standouts at this point but the Gators could be the team to watch the most especially after a weekend visit back to Gainesville.

*****