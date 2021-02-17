CaneSport - Recruiting Rumor Mill: Tanner Bailey, Nick Evers, Denver Harris

There are a lot of moving pieces when it comes to 2022 quarterbacks as they’re coming off the board quickly. Four-star Ty Simpson was expected to pick between Alabama and Clemson on Feb. 19, but because of inclement weather and his school being shut down, the Martin, Tenn., standout has pushed that decision to Feb. 26. As for Bailey, he also has Alabama high on his list and LSU, Miami, South Carolina, Louisville, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech are all seriously involved as well.

Over the last couple months, Campbell has transferred from Erial (N.J.) Timber Creek to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, but so far his favorites have not changed. Clemson and Ohio State are rumored to be way ahead of others, but Penn State, Rutgers and Oklahoma are high on the list as well.

Alabama looks to be the team to beat for the speedy receiver from St. Louis (Mo.) St. Mary’s, but a commitment is not expected until the All-American Bowl after next season. The Crimson Tide will be tough to beat, but Oregon intrigues him as well, and then Texas, Florida State, Arizona State, USC, Georgia and Penn State are high on the list, too.

Dennis-Sutton is one of the best-looking prospects in the 2022 class, and the four-star defensive end has more than 30 offers, but this could come down to a two-team battle. Alabama and Penn State have been duking it out for the Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh standout who has five-star potential, and even though others could get more involved it seems like the Nittany Lions will try to hold off the Crimson Tide from coming back into the Mid-Atlantic for one of its top players.

The quarterback situation in the 2022 class remains in flux as prospects are quickly coming off the board and others will commit soon as well. For Evers, Florida and Penn State are rumored to have his attention the most and then there is a big drop-off to Boise State, Virginia Tech and Colorado. This could be a battle between the Gators and the Nittany Lions, though, unless a surprise team emerges soon.

Ohio State is considered the frontrunner for Grayes, a four-star receiver from Chandler, Ariz., and when he landed that offer from Ohio State the Buckeyes immediately shot to the top for him. Oregon is also right there and the Ducks are going to battle for him. A recent offer from USC might be interesting, but the chatter is that Ohio State still looks best and could be tough to beat.

The five-star cornerback recently spoke with new Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, and the chatter is that Harris likes him a lot, so that could go a long way in his recruitment. The Longhorns and Texas A&M have been the most heavily involved with Harris recently, but Alabama, Ohio State, LSU and Clemson are also high on his list.

One of the top 2023 prospects in the Southeast, if not nationally, is LeBlanc, who already has more than 40 offers. It’s way too early to name a frontrunner for the Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola standout, but the top group mentioned right now is Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and USC.

Locke had a massive junior season with 40 touchdown passes, and the chatter is that three schools have stepped up their recruitment of the Rockwall, Texas, quarterback. North Carolina, Miami and Rice have become the major players for Locke, who is also getting new interest from Mississippi State and South Florida.

The recruitment of McVay is just getting heated up as the 2023 offensive lineman starts landing major offers, but the chatter is this could be an SEC battle until the end. Georgia, Florida and Ole Miss have jumped out early for the massive offensive lineman from East St. Louis, Ill., but it wouldn’t be shocking if Missouri and others got in the mix soon as well.

There is no clear leader for the three-star receiver from Lake City (Fla.) Columbia but three teams have emerged as major contenders for Peterson, who has nearly 30 offers. Watch for Georgia, LSU and South Carolina to battle it out as those programs have emerged as some frontrunners.

Pope is a three-star athlete in the 2022 class who has seen his recruitment absolutely take off in recent months as the Buford, Ga., standout now has 25 offers. But the rumor is a select group has emerged as Pope works through things, with Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia, Ohio State and North Carolina piquing his interest the most.

Roush has transferred from San Jose (Calif.) Valley Christian to Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy, which has opened up new avenues in his recruitment, but the four-star tight end said his commitment to Stanford is not wavering at all. Living right down the road from Stanford was a helpful addition to his pledge, but Roush said he’s a “hard commit” and that does not change with his move.

Last January, Saunders said at the All-American Combine in San Antonio that Penn State was his leader and then the speedy four-star receiver who has been compared to KJ Hamler committed to the Nittany Lions in July. But other teams are not going away. Notre Dame is making a major run at the Westerville (Ohio) Westerville South standout. Florida State is trying to stay in the picture, and if Ohio State decides to offer then the Buckeyes would be right near the top as well. Notre Dame is definitely one to watch as Penn State battles to keep him in the class.

Skinner told Rivals Southeast analyst Chad Simmons that Florida is his leader, and the Gators look to be in great position, but do not count out Clemson at all. The Greer, S.C., four-star flex tight end said at the All-American Combine in San Antonio last January that if the Tigers offered (they had not at the time) that he might shut down his recruitment because that was always the dream school. Florida looks great right now, but Clemson is not going to go down easily.

Staes and his family made a 12-hour one-way driving trip to see Penn State, and he ended up committing to the Nittany Lions, but after making that pledge in August he reopened his recruitment in recent days. Teams have pounced. Texas was the first school mentioned as having serious interest in the four-star tight end from Atlanta, along with LSU, Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia and Arizona State.

Alabama is the early leader for Stewart, followed by LSU and then Penn State, with Oklahoma and Florida also high for the 2023 safety from Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter. Stewart recently released a top 14 list, and Clemson didn’t make it because the Tigers haven’t offered yet, but if they do then the chatter is that Clemson would dramatically move way up Stewart’s list.

