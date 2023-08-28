The high school football season is ramping up across the country and soon official and unofficial visits will get underway. Here’s the latest on many of those big upcoming trips in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill.



Florida State has remained the front-runner in Blount’s early recruitment and the 2025 five-star defensive lineman will see the Seminoles in person when they play LSU in Orlando over Labor Day weekend. Miami is another major contender and he’ll see the Hurricanes host Texas A&M in September. He’s also looking to set up a visit to Florida for its Tennessee matchup the following weekend. Those three programs remain the top teams on Blount’s list.

*****

All of Burgess’ games are on Saturdays this year which makes putting together a visit schedule problematic but the 2025 four-star defensive end from Chicago (Ill.) Simeon has two huge matchups already on the calendar. Notre Dame is definitely a major contender for Burgess and he will be in South Bend when the Irish host Ohio State as he will double-dip with the Buckeyes since he’s seeing them again when they visit Michigan to close out the regular season.

*****

The 2025 four-star safety from Olney (Md.) Good Counsel does not have anything finalized but trips to Alabama, LSU and Texas are probable for Delane as the two SEC powers have been regulars high on the list for him. It is possible that the high four-star could also find time for visits to Virginia Tech and Maryland, too, this season.

*****

The 2025 four-star cornerback has been committed to Michigan since December and he’s expected back in Ann Arbor but not until late in the season for the big Ohio State showdown. Other trips are expected as well and they could be instrumental to Ewald’s thinking as the Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna standout is expected at Miami’s game against Texas A&M and Florida State’s matchup against the Hurricanes. He’ll be at Auburn when it hosts Georgia as the Canes, and the Tigers have especially made an impression in recent weeks.

*****

Tennessee made a big impression on Grady over the summer and now he’s headed back to Knoxville in October when the Vols host Texas A&M. That could be a big trip as the 2025 four-star defensive end from Troy (Ala.) Henderson has other important trips as well starting at Georgia Tech on Friday night. He then goes to Alabama for the big Texas tilt the next day. The following weekend, Grady will be at Georgia when it hosts South Carolina. Many believe this could end up as an in-state battle but it looks like other SEC schools are pushing as well.

*****

Grant is still planning out his fall schedule but the 2025 four-star cornerback from Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Siegel is working on trips to Purdue, Tennessee, Arkansas, USC and Louisville as those five programs and others continue to make a big impression on him.



*****

Can any team beat Nebraska for the 2025 four-star linebacker from Omaha (Neb.) Westside? It could be very difficult – especially if the Huskers turn the corner under first-year coach Matt Rhule. While no visits are locked in yet, Jones is trying to see USC, Notre Dame and Oklahoma this season, along with at least one stop in Lincoln.

*****

One of the top 2026 quarterbacks in the West will be Kaawa and two programs have made a big early impression on the Honolulu (Hawaii) Moanalua standout. BYU and Oregon are the early front-runners for Kaawa but it’s still very early and the only program he’s seen so far is Oregon as he loved the coaches and facilities there. Kaawa has also hit it off majorly with the BYU coaches. Arizona, Arizona State, Washington and others have offered, too.

*****

The list seems to be expanding slightly for the top dual-threat quarterback in the 2025 class as Notre Dame and Tennessee have been battling it out on top and then Ole Miss was also added to the list of favorites following a summer visit. The new Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy four-star QB, who’s originally from Lucedale (Miss.) George County, is looking to visit those three schools in the coming weeks but has now also added a potential trip to Auburn as well. A decision could be close so who knows if all those visits will happen but if the Tigers get one, they could also join the top group.

*****

Originally from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, Langi has moved to San Francisco (Calif.) Riordan for his junior season and is still working out his visit schedule for this season but there are schools across the country that have made the biggest early impression. Tennessee, Oregon, UCLA, Arizona State and Georgia are the ones standing out right now but Langi wants to take visits before making any big decisions.

*****

Lott committed to Boston College in late June before even playing a down of varsity football and his commitment remains locked in but Texas Tech and others are working on flipping the three-star receiver from Mesquite (Texas) Horn. Over the next few weeks, Lott will have to determine whether he’s sticking with the Eagles or will flip to the Red Raiders, or possibly consider other programs that get involved with the 6-foot-6, 200-pound receiver.

*****

The 2025 high four-star receiver from Katy (Texas) Jordan has never shied away from hitting the road and that sounds like the plan again this season as Marsh will be at Houston on Sept. 1, Nebraska on Sept. 16 and then he’s also looking at LSU, Texas, Oklahoma and Michigan for visits. The Longhorns, Sooners and Tigers could hold an edge with Marsh but he’s looking at seeing other places soon.

*****

There was some significant surprise from at least one source close to Patterson that the five-star picked MIami over Florida State as the Seminoles had been trending in recent days to land the Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna standout. Miami has now landed Patterson and Joshisa Trader although some think Florida State will absolutely not give up on Patterson or Trader over the next few months.

*****

Indiana remains the lone offer for the Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes running back but after his outstanding performance on national television last week, many more schools are reaching out. Savage is hearing from West Virginia, Penn State, USC, NC State, Appalachian State and a whole bunch of MAC programs among others.

*****

Florida could have the early edge for the 2025 four-star safety from Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin and he will be in The Swamp this season with planned stops at Florida State, LSU and Georgia as well. But Stubbs is looking at two other trips and is still working out the logistics as the four-star wants to see Tennessee and USC as well.

*****