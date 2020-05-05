Recruiting Snapshot: Miami Hurricanes
While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of each class in their order of the Rivals Team Rankings, and continue today with a look at the Miami Hurricanes.
MIAMI
Current rank: No. 8
Number of commits: 14
Top commits: Four-star RB
Thaddius Franklin(No. 205 overall.), four-star DTSavion Collins, four-star OLLaurence Seymore, four-star DEChamon Metayer.
Top targets: Four-star WR
Jacorey Brooks(No. 15 overall), SKamren Kinchens(No. 163 overall), WRRomello Brinson(No. 164 overall), WRJacolby George(No. 165 overall).
LOCAL REACTION
"Recruiting for 2021 remains a work in progress for Miami. There is so much top-shelf talent in South Florida this cycle, maybe even more than a typical year. So obviously the staff would like to win on guys like Brooks, Corey Collier and James Williams. But they are coming off a 6-7 season that created a great deal of doubt about the direction of the program. That puts them in a bit of a bind, looking to have a much better season so they can be in the game for the top guys but also having to hedge against being left at the altar by those guys and still needing to fill a decent class.” – Gary Ferman, CaneSport.com
NATIONAL REACTION
“Miami’s entire 2021 class will hinge on how UM performs this fall. A significant jump forward from last year’s disappointing 6-7 mark would likely allow Miami to re-enter the mix for a number of top-ranked prospects. A second straight disappointing season, however, would make selling Manny Diaz’s vision for the future a tall task.” – Rob Cassidy, Southeast recruiting analyst