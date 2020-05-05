While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of each class in their order of the Rivals Team Rankings, and continue today with a look at the Miami Hurricanes .

"Recruiting for 2021 remains a work in progress for Miami. There is so much top-shelf talent in South Florida this cycle, maybe even more than a typical year. So obviously the staff would like to win on guys like Brooks, Corey Collier and James Williams. But they are coming off a 6-7 season that created a great deal of doubt about the direction of the program. That puts them in a bit of a bind, looking to have a much better season so they can be in the game for the top guys but also having to hedge against being left at the altar by those guys and still needing to fill a decent class.” – Gary Ferman, CaneSport.com