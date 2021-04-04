CaneSport - Redding looks for opportunities to rise from the crowd at receiver

New Subscribers: Get CaneSport.com FREE until training camp. CODE: Canes2021

The room he works in is very crowded, but freshman receiver Michael Redding is not the least bit fazed by the number of teammates he is competing with for playing time this fall.

Nope. Redding says the limited reps in practices and scrimmages to make an impression don't bother him a bit.

"We’re managing it very well," Redding said as Miami headed to spring break for a few days before resuming practices later this week. "We’re all trying to get opportunities. We’re competing. That’s the only thing that’s gonna make us better. That’s gonna help us get to the next step.

"We all want that and we all seek that. We all want to get better. We want to take that next step. Everybody wants to be “that guy.” So when you have a whole entire wide receiver room like that, it makes it take another step. We want that in our wide receiver room. We want to improve. We want to be those guys. We want to be that dude. It’s good for our room."

A wrist injury limted Redding last spring and he never really gained traction in his first season in Coral Gables. This year is different. For starters, he is healthy now. And Miami will have a full spring with opportunities, not four practices cut short by Coronavirus.

"It’s a real big stride I'm making," Redding said. "In the spring, you focus on competition and how you can improve yourself to make your team better. I never really had time to do that – to focus on the little things, the techniques that Coach Likens has been teaching us and telling us. That’s one of the biggest things."