CaneSport - Redding looks for opportunities to rise from the crowd at receiver

Redding looks for opportunities to rise from the crowd at receiver
The room he works in is very crowded, but freshman receiver Michael Redding is not the least bit fazed by the number of teammates he is competing with for playing time this fall.
Nope. Redding says the limited reps in practices and scrimmages to make an impression don't bother him a bit.
"We’re managing it very well," Redding said as Miami headed to spring break for a few days before resuming practices later this week. "We’re all trying to get opportunities. We’re competing. That’s the only thing that’s gonna make us better. That’s gonna help us get to the next step.
"We all want that and we all seek that. We all want to get better. We want to take that next step. Everybody wants to be “that guy.” So when you have a whole entire wide receiver room like that, it makes it take another step. We want that in our wide receiver room. We want to improve. We want to be those guys. We want to be that dude. It’s good for our room."
A wrist injury limted Redding last spring and he never really gained traction in his first season in Coral Gables. This year is different. For starters, he is healthy now. And Miami will have a full spring with opportunities, not four practices cut short by Coronavirus.
"It’s a real big stride I'm making," Redding said. "In the spring, you focus on competition and how you can improve yourself to make your team better. I never really had time to do that – to focus on the little things, the techniques that Coach Likens has been teaching us and telling us. That’s one of the biggest things."
Likens is a technician on the practice field, working with his players on the finer points of playing receiver.
"Mostly, we are route running. Coach Likens teaches us about route running and having good body control - being at the top of the route, not giving any indicators," Redding said. "If you give indicators, the DBs are going to be able to cut you off or figure out what you’re doing. He’s really harping on that and on our releases so we can get off the line and run past DBs. It’s those little things that allow us to create separation."
At 6-2, 202 pounds, Redding is a bigger receiver and Likens is working with him to use his size and physicality to his advantage.
"I’m very physical. I like to use my hands," Redding said. "I like to be technical in everything I do. I love inside routes, just the nitty-gritty and just being really physical."
He is trying to learn from the veterans ahead of him like Mike Harley and Dee Wiggins.
"They taught me little things, especially if you drop a pass, you have to stay positive," Redding said. "You have to play the next play. I learned that sometimes you might have a bad play. But I need to go to the next play and do better. They’re teaching me to move on to the next play and make the next play. Then we can improve and get better."
In Miami's first scrimmage last week, Redding had two catches. In the meantime, fellow freshman Xavier Restrepo seemed to get the most opportunities, catching nine balls for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
So Redding didn't exactly get the chance to move up the depth chart or anything like that.
But he remains firmly focused on the opportunities ahead.
"The fact that the other guys are vying for spots is good for all of us. Competition is great for us," Redding said. "We’re all trying to get better and reach that next step. Once we get really good with competition and the guys are getting better, we will be able to play any guy and every guy will be just as good as the next one because we are competing and trying to be just as good or better than the next guy."