Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jacurri Brown enters transfer portal
According to multiple reports, redshirt sophomore quarterback Jacurri Brown will enter the transfer portal after two seasons at Miami.
Brown was the fourth quarterback to take the field in Saturday's spring game. In his first series, he connected with Jackson Carver for a 22-yard touchdown pass. He completed 3-of-6 passes for 46 yards on the drive, and added 35 yards rushing on his first snap.
In the last two seasons, Brown played in nine games and started three, passing for 411 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. He completed 47-of76 passes (62.2 percent) and rushed for 280 yards, averaging 3.9 yards per carry with two TDs on the ground. He also had a reception for nine yards.
His best performance as a Hurricane came in 2022 against Georgia Tech, when he completed 14-of-19 passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns, with 87 yards rushing, in a 35-14 Miami victory.
Brown spent last season using his redshirt, practicing with the scout team before getting a chance to start in the team’s season finale against Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl after an injury to true freshman Emory Williams and Tyler Van Dyke entering the transfer portal. He was the only scholarship quarterback left on the roster.
Brown threw for 181 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-24 loss.
Since the bowl game, Miami acquired two quarterbacks via the transfer portal: Reese Poffenbarger, an Albany transfer, and Cam Ward, a transfer from Washington State.
According to Rivals.com, Brown was a three-star quarterback who considered Arizona State, Auburn, and Texas A&M before choosing the Hurricanes. He was recruited by former Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, who is now the head coach at SMU.
The loss of Brown still leaves Miami with four scholarship quarterbacks: Ward, Poffenbarger, Williams, and true freshman Judd Anderson.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook