According to multiple reports, redshirt sophomore quarterback Jacurri Brown will enter the transfer portal after two seasons at Miami.

Brown was the fourth quarterback to take the field in Saturday's spring game. In his first series, he connected with Jackson Carver for a 22-yard touchdown pass. He completed 3-of-6 passes for 46 yards on the drive, and added 35 yards rushing on his first snap.

In the last two seasons, Brown played in nine games and started three, passing for 411 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. He completed 47-of76 passes (62.2 percent) and rushed for 280 yards, averaging 3.9 yards per carry with two TDs on the ground. He also had a reception for nine yards.

His best performance as a Hurricane came in 2022 against Georgia Tech, when he completed 14-of-19 passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns, with 87 yards rushing, in a 35-14 Miami victory.