CaneSport.com

Redwine: "I can feel a great season coming"
Safety Sheldrick Redwine and the rest of the Hurricanes are working hard this off-season.
“It’s a nonstop process to get better,” Redwine said. “Everything is nonstop - football, workouts.”
The idea is it’ll all pay off when the season kicks off.
And Game 1 is a big one vs. LSU.
“I see a great season - everyone has their heads right,” Redwine said. “Everybody is starting to come together. … I can feel a great season coming.
“You can feel a vibe with everybody, how everybody feels. Everyone is talking about how excited they are for the season.”
What needs to get accomplished this summer?
“Get better in every aspect - faster, stronger, build chemistry as a team with the young guys, all of that,” Redwine said.
Redwine says he doesn’t see any weaknesses on his side of the ball and that the key is “everybody has to come together.”
“We have playmakers at every level of the defense,” he said. “We have to get that team chemistry that nobody can break. That’s really all it is.”
With the way last season ended on a down note, with three straight losses, Redwine says “That’s definitely motivation.”
“We were arguing about (Michael) Jordan and LeBron (James), how every great player has that team they have to get over, and for us we have to get over Clemson to get where we’re trying to get.”
To do that Redwine says “Everything we did last year, we have to take it to a whole another level.”
And Redwine says he only watched the film of that last Clemson loss once - “then I completely blocked it out, moved onto the next. As a DB you have to have a short memory. I watched it, saw what went wrong and deleted it.”
With high expectations for UM in the coming season, Redwine says that “I don’t really pay attention to the hype - every year is surrounded by hype. I tune it out, because eventually you have to step between the lines and play. All the hype goes away when that happens. So it’s all about when you step on the field.”