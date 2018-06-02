CaneSport.com

Safety Sheldrick Redwine and the rest of the Hurricanes are working hard this off-season.

“It’s a nonstop process to get better,” Redwine said. “Everything is nonstop - football, workouts.”

The idea is it’ll all pay off when the season kicks off.

And Game 1 is a big one vs. LSU.

“I see a great season - everyone has their heads right,” Redwine said. “Everybody is starting to come together. … I can feel a great season coming.

“You can feel a vibe with everybody, how everybody feels. Everyone is talking about how excited they are for the season.”

What needs to get accomplished this summer?

“Get better in every aspect - faster, stronger, build chemistry as a team with the young guys, all of that,” Redwine said.

Redwine says he doesn’t see any weaknesses on his side of the ball and that the key is “everybody has to come together.”

“We have playmakers at every level of the defense,” he said. “We have to get that team chemistry that nobody can break. That’s really all it is.”