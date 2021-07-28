Reel Talk: Horton should emerge as big-bodied explosive receiver
For the most part, Manny Diaz and his Miami staff have prioritized one thing over anything else when recruiting skill position players in the class of 2022: speed. That changed, though only slightl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news