Reel Talk: Rogers shows instincts to make plays on the ball
Miami Head Coach Manny Diaz has grabbed another elite prospect in the secondary with an assist from coaches Travaris Robinson and Demarcus Van Dyke. This time it is four-star corner and top 50 Riva...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news