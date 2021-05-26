Reel Talk: What the Hurricanes landed in Justice Oluwaseun and what's next

At this point in the college football calendar, teams aren’t likely to find secret superstars waiting for their chance to break out in their new home. The best players who are moving on from their original schools this offseason have already chosen their destinations and have already integrated themselves into their new teams during spring ball. What you’ll find now are players with specific fits and skills and that is the case of former UNLV tackle Justice Oluwaseun, who announced his transfer to Miami this past weekend. Oluwaseun has played the equivalent of two full seasons at tackle for the Rebels, and comes to the Hurricanes as a versatile offensive lineman that fits what the team needs going into 2021. Where he fits along the offensive line will be the question. To see where he should play, we’ll look at his film (he is Number 71) and see what skills he brings to South Florida.

STRENGTHS

The former three-star tackle prospect from Texas has done a good job of transforming himself into an imposing blocker with an outstanding build. Oluwaseun is built like a support column in a parking deck. He's strong, lean and quick for his listed 325 pounds. Possibly his best quality is his ability to jump out of his stance and gain an advantage with quickness that is impressively paired with his power.



Quickness out of stance

He’s especially good as a zone blocker when he can crash down on interior linemen in double teams. With his quickness and strength, he has the ability to blow open holes along the offensive line and create advantageous situations for the runners.



Down Blocks

Oluwaseun is not only familiar with the ‘Canes zone blocking scheme and offensive tendencies, his former position coach Garin Justice is now with Miami in the same position. So not only is Oluwaseun a good scheme fit, he’ll know exactly what is expected of him this fall from his position coach. From a fit perspective, Oluwaseun is perfect for the Hurricanes. Not only does he know the system and his positional coach, but he also brings a quality that the Miami offensive line has been lacking recently - grit. As you can see in his abilities as a run blocker, Oluwaseun brings some sandpaper to the zone blocking that the Hurricanes employ. His tenacity, physical maturity and ability to affect defenders will translate to the rest of the line. Or at least that’s what Miami fans should hope for. In all fairness to Oluwaseun, it is my personal belief that he’s been playing out of position for the last three seasons as a tackle. At 6-3, he’s uncommonly short for a tackle and he clearly lacks the arm length to be as dominant of a blocker as his strength and body composition would indicate. As one of the most athletic linemen for the Rebels, Oluwaseun has been taking one for the team during his collegiate career. If you view his skills in the light of a guard playing tackle, he’s actually quite a good pass protector who has gotten much better since his redshirt sophomore season. He uses the same quickness out of his stance to quick-set pass rushers and get to the edge. When it works, he can mitigate his lack of length and stonewall speed rushers.

Quick sets

With an eye towards his potential fit at Miami, this quickness and skill will make him a valuable swing player at multiple positions.



Weaknesses

Possibly the biggest weakness in Oluwaseun’s game is his lack of length. It’s exacerbated by playing in space at tackle, but he simply doesn’t have the reach to latch on and control blocks against longer defenders.



Lack of length

As a run blocker, he tends to fall off of blocks as the play goes on, or he simply lunges and misses his assignment.



Run losses

This, along with some stiffness in his frame are what makes the ceiling of Oluwaseun’s game. His work as a pass blocker reflects this, even if the advanced stats have improved. According to PFF his pass blocking in true pass sets has improved dramatically from 2017.

Efficiency True Pass Sets Efficiency (based on scale 0-100) 2018 87.1 2019 92.5 2020 96.5

This is good and shows progression, but from a technique standpoint, Oluwaseun is more of a ‘get the job done’ sort of player as opposed to a technician at the position.



Sloppy pass blocking

His need to quick set against faster edge rushes also opens up a whole world of pass rushing opportunities inside for players that know how to set up and counter.



Inside Rushes

Also, his high-water mark in efficiency from 2020, ranked him tied for 20th in college football, and all of this was done in the Mountain West’s six-game season. Small sample size and level of competition do matter when it comes to metrics like this.



FIT