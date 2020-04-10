Reflections is a new audio series in which CaneSport Publisher Gary Ferman and co-host Bruce Warner discuss various issues with former Hurricane players and coaches. Today's episode is with former Canes running back Stephen McGuire, now a New York city policeman who has been battling the Coronavirus the past two weeks.

Coronavirus has hit former Hurricane RB Stephen McGuire as hard as any defender during his 1988-92 UM career.

McGuire lives with his wife and daughter in Hempstead on Long Island, NY - the state has more cases than the rest of the world combined - and he came down with coronavirus symptoms March 24.

“The first night I was coughing (my wife) hauled ass out of the bedroom,” McGuire said.

But his wife, Ramona, also wound up getting COVID-19.

“I think she got it the first night when I was coughing all over the place,” McGuire said. “(She) went upstairs and isolated herself and our daughter took care of both of us. She’s 20, didn’t get it, is taking care of both of us inside the house. (My wife) was upstairs, I was downstairs.”

Now they are feeling much better, but it was a scary road.

And it was that much scarier when, the same night McGuire came down with symptoms, he learned one of his co-workers died of coronavirus.

“He was the same age as me,” McGuire said.

A couple of days later McGuire, who is a longtime New York police officer and thinks he could have gotten it on a Long Island Railroad train before social distancing rules went into effect, got tested in Jones Beach, NY.

“You drive up to the test site in Jones Beach, I was a first responder so I didn’t need an appointment,” McGuire said. “They let me go through, I showed them my ID and everything, gave them my address. They stuck a plastic thing up my nose, it makes you cough, it was weird. Two days later you go online, check the test results, and they came back positive.”

His symptoms luckily never included trouble breathing. It was coughing, fever and body aches. McGuire compares it to a bad flu.

“(I was) dealing with backaches, headaches, feeling fatigued,” McGuire said. “Probably 15 hours of the day, real tired. I was lucky my breathing was real good, when I called my doctor the first thing he asked was my breathing situation - no tightness in my chest. So he told me to treat it (the way I was). Now I’m pretty much healthy.

“I was lucky. I was healthy. But I’ve seen healthy people get real sick,” McGuire said. “I took Tylenol … I stayed at home. The hospitals here, they’re in pretty bad situations. … It’s a real bad situation with the virus going on. I decided just to stay home and isolate myself and thank God I got better.”

McGuire stayed in his room watching TV and eating chicken noodle soup and sipping on ginger tea.

“It was pretty much torture,” he said. “You can’t leave the room, they’re dropping food at the door, knocking on the door. Have to pick the food up and close the door real quick. Fourteen, fifteen days being isolated watching the same old crappy TV, no sports on, going crazy.”

Helping break up the routine were some other former Canes.

“Warren Sapp, Ryan Collins, Coleman Bell, Alonzo Highsmith were calling me up telling me to hang in there. Sapp was calling every other day, making sure I’m eating my soup.”

Finally McGuire is getting back to some semblance of normalcy.

“Today my job just called me,” he said. “It’s a good more than 14 days. So I think I have to get tested again to make sure I’m not positive (and will return to work).”

Gloves and a mask will “definitely always” be on, he says.