Reflections with Stephen McGuire as he recovers from coronavirus
Reflections is a new audio series in which CaneSport Publisher Gary Ferman and co-host Bruce Warner discuss various issues with former Hurricane players and coaches. Today's episode is with former Canes running back Stephen McGuire, now a New York city policeman who has been battling the Coronavirus the past two weeks.
Coronavirus has hit former Hurricane RB Stephen McGuire as hard as any defender during his 1988-92 UM career.
McGuire lives with his wife and daughter in Hempstead on Long Island, NY - the state has more cases than the rest of the world combined - and he came down with coronavirus symptoms March 24.
“The first night I was coughing (my wife) hauled ass out of the bedroom,” McGuire said.
But his wife, Ramona, also wound up getting COVID-19.
“I think she got it the first night when I was coughing all over the place,” McGuire said. “(She) went upstairs and isolated herself and our daughter took care of both of us. She’s 20, didn’t get it, is taking care of both of us inside the house. (My wife) was upstairs, I was downstairs.”
Now they are feeling much better, but it was a scary road.
And it was that much scarier when, the same night McGuire came down with symptoms, he learned one of his co-workers died of coronavirus.
“He was the same age as me,” McGuire said.
A couple of days later McGuire, who is a longtime New York police officer and thinks he could have gotten it on a Long Island Railroad train before social distancing rules went into effect, got tested in Jones Beach, NY.
“You drive up to the test site in Jones Beach, I was a first responder so I didn’t need an appointment,” McGuire said. “They let me go through, I showed them my ID and everything, gave them my address. They stuck a plastic thing up my nose, it makes you cough, it was weird. Two days later you go online, check the test results, and they came back positive.”
His symptoms luckily never included trouble breathing. It was coughing, fever and body aches. McGuire compares it to a bad flu.
“(I was) dealing with backaches, headaches, feeling fatigued,” McGuire said. “Probably 15 hours of the day, real tired. I was lucky my breathing was real good, when I called my doctor the first thing he asked was my breathing situation - no tightness in my chest. So he told me to treat it (the way I was). Now I’m pretty much healthy.
“I was lucky. I was healthy. But I’ve seen healthy people get real sick,” McGuire said. “I took Tylenol … I stayed at home. The hospitals here, they’re in pretty bad situations. … It’s a real bad situation with the virus going on. I decided just to stay home and isolate myself and thank God I got better.”
McGuire stayed in his room watching TV and eating chicken noodle soup and sipping on ginger tea.
“It was pretty much torture,” he said. “You can’t leave the room, they’re dropping food at the door, knocking on the door. Have to pick the food up and close the door real quick. Fourteen, fifteen days being isolated watching the same old crappy TV, no sports on, going crazy.”
Helping break up the routine were some other former Canes.
“Warren Sapp, Ryan Collins, Coleman Bell, Alonzo Highsmith were calling me up telling me to hang in there. Sapp was calling every other day, making sure I’m eating my soup.”
Finally McGuire is getting back to some semblance of normalcy.
“Today my job just called me,” he said. “It’s a good more than 14 days. So I think I have to get tested again to make sure I’m not positive (and will return to work).”
Gloves and a mask will “definitely always” be on, he says.
THE MCGUIRE FILE
After a redshirt season, McGuire burst onto the scene in 1989, rushing for 519 yards on 106 carries (4.9 yards per attempt) and scoring 10 touchdowns. His best game was a 136-yard performance on just 14 carries (a 9.7 yard avg.) and three touchdowns against East Carolina. He was named the Freshman of the Year and appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated after Miami’s 27-10 dismantling of then-No. 1 Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl stadium that helped propel Miami to its third National Championship.
McGuire came back in 1990 with 621 yards rushing on 150 attempts (4.1 avg.) and 11 touchdowns, including 176 yards on 31 carries against rival Florida State. Those 11 touchdowns were, at the time, the third-most in one season by a Hurricane player. As a junior in 1991, he rushed for 608 yards on 123 carries (4.9 avg.). Again, he saved his best for the big game …rushing for 142 yards on 22 carries (6.5 avg.) and scoring the winning touchdown in the first “Wide Right” game against FSU, as Miami would later earn its fourth National Championship. Stephen was hurt late in the ’91 season against Boston College and that injury would hamper his senior season in 1992, limiting his rushing total to 208 yards, though he did add 5 more touchdowns to his career total.
McGuire left Miami as the school’s second all-time leading rusher with 1,953 yards, trailing only Ottis Anderson (3,331).