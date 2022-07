Remaining Miami 2023 Offensive Lineman Prospects

The recent commitment of Loomis Chaffee School (CT) offensive tackle Olaus Alinen to Alabama stings but doesn't derail the major success and focus Miami has with the trenches for 2023. Several top prospects remain and there are already three prospects committed on the offensive line in four-star IMG Academy (FL) offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, top five St. Frances (MD) center Antonio Tripp and Australian transplant La Salle (FL) offensive guard Frankie Tinilau. Let's look at some of the remaining offensive line prospects for Miami in 2023:

Arguably the top remaining target regardless of position for Miami in 2023 is Samson Okunlola. A freak athlete, who was a standout wrestler as well, has trimmed his 300-pound frame and does things 300-pound should not be able to do. The five-star has long been viewed as the co-headliner to Mauigoa on the offensive line for this class and seems Miami is the leader for Okunlola.

MIami hosted five potential 2023 offensive line prospects this off-season - Monroe Freeling, Jonathan Cline, Okunlola, and Tommy Kinsler. The Canes are still in play for four of the five and Freeling is one of the highest ranked of the bunch. He announced his top seven of Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, and Notre Dame back in early May. An Alabama offer was awarded after his announcement and could shake that group up, but two strong visits in the last four months have momentum trending towards Miami.

During Kinsler's recruiting process, Miami has twice been heavily linked to Miami, once before his short commitment to Florida, and following his eventual de-commitment from the Gators. Listed as a tackle, the recruitment of Freeling, Mauigoa, and Okunlola pushes Kinsler's future to the inside at guard. With Alinen, and potentially Payton Kirkland out of this class, Kinsler becomes a priority.

Deandre Duffus is not talked about much in this class due to his three-star ranking but a potential opportunity to build momentum heading into the recruitment of several 2024 and 2025 Chaminade-Madonna prospects could have Miami revisit the potential addition. This would be a late take with his recent commitment to Maryland, but a big senior season and a rating bump could put pressure on both sides to make a flip something to ponder.

An emerging name on the interior offensive line is Connor Lew. His addition in the class would probably make Tripp a guard at Miami due to Lew having less positional versatility, but adding a top ten center in the class would help round out the group. Lew had Miami in his top four in May and visited Miami twice since April. The All-American Bowl commit has taken officials to all four of his top choices. He is expected to commit before the start of the season.

The last of the five offensive line visitors in July is Cline. At 6'4," 295-pounds, he probably doesn't have the frame to jump inside so his spot in this class is dependent on Okunlola and Freeling. Cline was an All-State selection in Georgia and holds over thirty offers, so having a high-quality option after two blue-chip tackle targets, puta Miami in a spot to close out strong with their five to six offensive line additions in 2023.