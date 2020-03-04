Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. With spring football underway and the NFL Draft season in full swing, we will take a look at which players leave big shoes to fill and who might step in. We continue today with the ACC. REPLACING THE STARS: SEC | Big Ten CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

LOUISVILLE - OT Mekhi Becton

The skinny: While trying to replace Becton is a huge priority for Louisville, the offensive line as a whole will undergo an overhaul. Luckily for the Cardinals, there does seem to be an answer to the Becton question, as Adonis Boone started two games last season, including the Music City Bowl where he showed a great deal of potential. If Boone were to falter, also keep an eye on Trevor Reid, who the coaching staff is depending a great deal on after he was brought in after a junior college All-American season in 2019. Farrell’s take: Boone wasn’t as highly touted as Becton coming out of high school and certainly can’t be expected to be as good but he has talent and athleticism and showed signs of being able to step up. Louisville is in good hands.

CLEMSON - LB Isaiah Simmons

The skinny: With the versatility and leadership that Simmons gave the Clemson defense in 2019, it can easily be argued that he is the most difficult player to replace in the country this year. So, who will be tasked at trying to achieve this monumental task?

The answer is Mike Jones Jr., who was Simmons’ backup during the last two seasons. While he has only totaled 22 tackles during his time in Death Valley, he possesses the strength and speed that should position him to have a breakout season this fall. After Jones it is redshirt freshman Keith Maguire, who the coaching staff is high on, but will likely be gradually brought into the system in 2020. Farrell’s take: Ironically Jones Jr. was more highly touted as a prospect compared to Simmons as he was a four-star. But to think he can replace Simmons and have the same impact isn’t realistic. He’s a talented kid who can run and hit but will he cover like Simmons? That’s doubtful. However, Clemson will be just fine.

NOTRE DAME - TE Cole Kmet

The skinny: The Irish, who have established themselves as one of the top tight end-producing programs in the country, seem to have someone poised for a breakout season at the position. Tommy Tremble is a capable blocker, but more known as a talented and athletic receiver who should provide matchup nightmares for defenses. While Tremble will likely receive most of the glory work, look for Brock Wright to also see plenty of action as a blocker. Also lurking in the shadows will be true freshman Michael Mayer. Tremble will likely hold him off in 2020, but Mayer is too talented to keep off the field for very long. Farrell’s take: Notre Dame will miss Kmet but tight end is never a problem in South Bend and there are plenty of able bodies. I really like Mayer to impact as a true freshman and he could be special as a pass-catcher and downfield threat.

FLORIDA STATE - RB Cam Akers

The skinny: Akers had his ups-and-downs during his collegiate career, but left Tallahassee on a high note after rushing for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019. Currently, there is a lack of depth at the position, but the job seems to be Khalan Laborn’s to lose. He has dealt with injuries and a suspension since his arrival on campus but has also shown flashes of brilliance, which gives optimism to Florida State fans.

One wildcard is true freshman Ja’Khi Douglas, who is an early enrollee. Douglas has the potential to establish a role for himself in the running and passing game, as his athleticism and versatility may make it difficult to keep him off the field. Farrell’s take: Akers is a special talent and was hindered by an awful offensive line during his career. Let’s remember that Laborn was a five star talent coming out of high school and has shown flashes of that talent and if he can stay healthy he will have a breakout season.

MIAMI - LB Shaquille Quarterman