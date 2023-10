According to a report from 247 Sports, freshman tackle Samson Okunlola is out for the season with a lower extremity injury. Okunlola, a former U.S. Army All-American, underwent surgery to repair the issue.

Okunlola played in three games and 30 snaps this season. Okunlola earned a 71.7 run-blocking grade and a 71.8 pass-blocking grade. He did not allow a pressure or sack on the season.

Miami’s top reserve option at the offensive line will be Matthew McCoy (6-6 300) with Okunlola out. McCoy played 27 snaps at correct tackle this season and 25 snaps at left guard.