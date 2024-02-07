According to multiple reports, Miami defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae will become the next cornerbacks coach for the Buffalo Bills. Addae spent the last two seasons with Miami, serving as Miami's cornerback's coach.

In his first season with Miami, he coached the cornerbacks and safeties. In his second year, he focused more on the cornerbacks, while new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry had a high focus on the safeties.

Addae helped to develop Tyrique Stevenson into a second-round pick and DJ Ivey into a seventh-round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. According to Pro Football Focus, Miami ranked 51st in coverage last season and 11th in coverage in 2022.