Report: Miami Defensive Backs Coach Jahmile Addae to leave Miami for Bills
According to multiple reports, Miami defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae will become the next cornerbacks coach for the Buffalo Bills. Addae spent the last two seasons with Miami, serving as Miami's cornerback's coach.
In his first season with Miami, he coached the cornerbacks and safeties. In his second year, he focused more on the cornerbacks, while new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry had a high focus on the safeties.
Addae helped to develop Tyrique Stevenson into a second-round pick and DJ Ivey into a seventh-round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. According to Pro Football Focus, Miami ranked 51st in coverage last season and 11th in coverage in 2022.
Before Miami, Addae spent the 2021 season in a similar capacity at Georgia, where he helped guide the Bulldogs to a national championship.
Addae’s secondary ranked No. 13 in the nation in pass defense in 2021, allowing just 190 passing yards per game. The Bulldogs ranked second nationally in passing efficiency defense and picked off 16 passes, the eighth-best mark in the country. In addition, the Bulldogs were No. 1 in scoring defense, No. 1 in red zone defense, and No. 2 in total defense.
A native of Valrico, Fla., Addae led a passing defense at West Virginia that ranked first nationally in Fewest Passing Yards Allowed at 159.6 yards per game. The Mountaineers, who capped their season by beating Army in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, finished fourth in the country in Total Defense (283.5 y/g) and tallied 11 interceptions that they returned 112 yards.
The West Virginia alum played in the NFL as an undrafted free agent, playing for the Tampa Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts.
