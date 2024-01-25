According to multiple reports, Miami running backs coach Tim Harris will return to UCF to assume the offensive coordinator role under Gus Malzahn.

Harris spent one season with Miami, helping the Hurricanes average 173 yards per game and 2,051 yards on the ground from the Miami running backs. He also assisted in recruiting four-star running back Jordan Lyle and three-star running back Chris Wheatley-Humphrey, who signed with the 2024 class.

The Miami native and alum came to Miami from his previous role as co-offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at UCF.

Harris was a four-time NCAA All-American in the 800 meters and six-time (indoors and outdoors) Atlantic Coast Conference champion in the 800 for the University of Miami track and field team. A 2022 inductee into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame, Harris’s time of 1:47.99 is still third in program history regarding the 800.