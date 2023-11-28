According to multiple reports, including CanesCounty.com reporting, Kamren Kinchens and James Williams will likely opt to forego their senior seasons and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

Both players played alongside each other for every game this season when healthy, and were the emotional leaders of the Miami Hurricanes defense.

Named an All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2022, Kinchens finished his Miami career with 11 interceptions, with two for touchdowns. In 26 starts, the junior registered 162 tackles, 26 passes defended, and forced two fumbles.

According to draft expert Mel Kiper Jr., Kinchens ranks as the top safety, while Williams ranks fifth.