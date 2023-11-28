Report: Miami Safeties Kinchens and Williams likely to enter NFL Draft
According to multiple reports, including CanesCounty.com reporting, Kamren Kinchens and James Williams will likely opt to forego their senior seasons and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.
Both players played alongside each other for every game this season when healthy, and were the emotional leaders of the Miami Hurricanes defense.
Named an All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2022, Kinchens finished his Miami career with 11 interceptions, with two for touchdowns. In 26 starts, the junior registered 162 tackles, 26 passes defended, and forced two fumbles.
According to draft expert Mel Kiper Jr., Kinchens ranks as the top safety, while Williams ranks fifth.
Williams has improved under Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry with a 83.6 coverage grade in 2023. Williams leads the team in total tackles with 73 including 48 solo.
Kinchens and Williams, two local prep talents, were members of Miami’s 2021 recruiting class. Williams, a five-star prospect from American Heritage Plantation (FL), was the No. 19 overall player in the Rivals Top 250. He chose Miami over Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, and Ohio State.
Kinchens, was rated as a four-star prospect out of Miami Northwestern (FL) and was listed as the No. 13 safety nationally and the No. 26 player in Florida by Rivals. He chose Miami over Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, and Ohio State.
