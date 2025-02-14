Report: Miami to add Florida DBs Coach Will Harris to staff

According to multiple reports, is targeting Florida's secondary coach, Will Harris, to work with Miami's safeties.
Harris, 36, spent the 2024 season with the Gators, helping Billy Napier's program secure signings from former Miami commit Hylton "Drake " Stubbs and local four-star talent Ben Hanks.
Harris helped the Gators register 11 more interceptions and 12 more pass breakups from the 2023 total.
He spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Georgia Southern, and five years with Washington. In the 2020 season, Harris helped Washington find its way into the top 15 in pass defense, up from No. 56 the year prior.
A USC alum, Harris won two Rose Bowls under Pete Carroll.
