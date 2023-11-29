Report: Miami to play backup quarterback Jacurri Brown in bowl game
Multiple reports confirm that backup quarterback Jacurri Brown will play in Miami's bowl game.
Starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke announced that he will enter the transfer portal on Monday, and with backup quarterback Emory Williams out with an injury, Brown will have an opportunity to make his first appearance on the field this season.
Last season, the 6-foot-four, 220-pound sophomore saw action in eight games, making two starts. He threw for 230 yards on 27-for-45 passing (60.0 percent) with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Brown added 223 rushing yards, which was third most among all players, and many consider the Georgia native the fastest player on the team.
Brown led the team to victory in his first start over Georgia Tech last season, completing 14-of-19 passes for 136 yards with three touchdowns, with a long pass of 23 yards, while rushing for 87 yards on 19 carries, with a long run of 24 yards.
Although Brown will play in the bowl game, it does not rule out the possibility that Brown may enter his name in the transfer portal.
True freshman Emory Williams jumped over Brown on the depth chart, starting games against Clemson and Florida State. Williams completed 32-of-56 attempts for 326 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Williams suffered a compound fracture to his left arm at the end of the Florida State game.
Brown is Miami's only available scholarship quarterback on the roster.
