Multiple reports confirm that backup quarterback Jacurri Brown will play in Miami's bowl game.

Starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke announced that he will enter the transfer portal on Monday, and with backup quarterback Emory Williams out with an injury, Brown will have an opportunity to make his first appearance on the field this season.

Last season, the 6-foot-four, 220-pound sophomore saw action in eight games, making two starts. He threw for 230 yards on 27-for-45 passing (60.0 percent) with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Brown added 223 rushing yards, which was third most among all players, and many consider the Georgia native the fastest player on the team.

Brown led the team to victory in his first start over Georgia Tech last season, completing 14-of-19 passes for 136 yards with three touchdowns, with a long pass of 23 yards, while rushing for 87 yards on 19 carries, with a long run of 24 yards.