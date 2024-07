Rivals recruiting director Adam Gorney is joined by TC Lewis, the father of the top player in the 2025 class, QB Julian Lewis, in this week's Respect My Decision podcast.

Later in the podcast, Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith chats with Marcus Benjamin of CanesCounty.com to talk the latest with Miami recruiting.

