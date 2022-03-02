Restrepo: Fans "should be excited for the coming year"

Xavier Restrepo spent last year learning behind Mike Harley and sharing some reps with Brashard Smith in the slot.

He finished with 24 catches for 373 yards, a nice contribution from the true freshman.

Now Restrepo is looking for a lot more. With Harley and go-to wideout Charleston Rambo gone, the Canes have lost 136 combined catches and 1,715 yards this past season. For perspective, that's 60.2 percent of all the wide receivers' catches last year, and 57.3 percent of the total yards from that group - every other wide receiver on the roster combined for 90 catches and 1,285 yards on the season.

Could Restrepo make up a lot of that missing production?

Sure.

And he’s certain to wow coaches in practice with his work ethic. He got raves from teammates and coaches a year ago for always going 100 percent and diving for anything and everything, showing all-out effort.

With his quickness, route running and hands, there’s no reason he can’t emerge as a starter.

But that work begins March 7 when spring practice kicks off.

“It’s the next man up, you’ve heard the saying before and that’s exactly what it is,” Restrepo said at a LifeWallet NIL event. “It’s my time, I’ve been waiting for two years now. All I can say is just you guys should be excited for this upcoming year.”

Coach Josh Gattis is the new coordinator/WR coach, and Restrepo says he’s “gone over little details” but hasn’t talked about depth charts or playing time.

That will be determined based on future performance.

“That’s going to tell itself with production,” Restrepo said. “I’m excited for spring. He’s trying to get us fine-detailed, everyone locked on one page so when he does implement the offense in we’re snapping like this (snapping fingers quickly).”

As for the Fourth Quarter program that’s preparing players for spring ball, Restrepo says “This new strength and conditioning staff is amazing. We really couldn’t ask for a better one. All those guys are doing a huge thing with us, and our bodies are feeling immaculate. We’re just ready.”