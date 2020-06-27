CaneSport - Restrepo: I'm just working out, working out and working out

Restrepo: I'm just working out, working out and working out
WR Xavier Restrepo opened eyes in the four spring practice sessions UM held before the shutdown, displaying excellent quickness and route running ability.Now, with a potential season uncertain, Res...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news