CaneSport - Restrepo made his case this spring to have big role in 2021

With 12 wide receivers on scholarship entering the summer, the Hurricanes have a lot of talent ... and competition.

It's a position that underperformed last year aside from Mike Harley's breakout season (799 yards, 7 TDs). Fellow starters Mark Pope (403 yards) and Dee Wiggins (358 yards) had some bad drops and disappeared from the offense for games at a time.

So this season the Canes brought on Charleston Rambo from Oklahoma to complement Harley.

Both are expected to start.

But the battle for the other starting spot is wide open. And don't bet against Xavier Restrepo.

Restrepo best fits as a slot receiver, but he was arguably the biggest breakout offensive player of the spring. He had a highlight TD catch in the corner of the end zone in the Spring Game (four catches, 44 yards in all), and a breakout first spring scrimmage with nine catches for 144 yards and two scores.

He earned praise from coaches and teammates alike all spring for his work ethic, reliable route running and solid hands.

“He’s willing himself into becoming a guy,” coach Manny Diaz said during spring ball. “He has such a great competitive spirit. He’s making tough catches and run after catches and breaking tackles.”

Restrepo also is in the mix to return punts along with Tyrique Stevenson, Rambo and Harley.

Even if he doesn't start, look for Restrepo to make far more of an impact than last year when he had one catch and muffed a couple of punt return chances.

If he can emerge as another pass catching weapon in this offense, watch out.

And you can watch his Spring Game highlights, courtesy of the ACC Network below: