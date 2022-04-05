Restrepo seizing moment in spring practice and evolving as leader

With Mike Harley and Charleston Rambo - and their lost 136 combined catches and 1,715 yards this past season - gone, the Miami Hurricanes were on the hunt for some wideouts to step up this spring.

And Xavier Restrepo is one that has impressed, earning the most consistent amount of first team reps during media viewings along with Jacolby George.

On Saturday, Restrepo and the Cane offense got a chance to work in the first spring scrimmage, and the defense won hands-down.

Restrepo’s take on this spring?

He says he wants to see the offense “step up their game.”

“Guys are doing a great job,” Restrepo said. “We’re coming together. Practice is going well. It’ll be better on the next week or two when we really get together, trust each other.”

Now let’s flash back a minute. Last year Restrepo learned behind Harley and shared some reps with Brashard Smith in the slot. He finished with 24 catches for 373 yards, a nice contribution from the then second-year freshman.

Now Restrepo is looking for a lot more. With Harley and Rambo gone, UM’s lost 60.2 percent of all the wide receivers' catches last year, and 57.3 percent of the total yards from that group.

“Rambo texts me every day, sent me a video `you better get my record (for catches and yards),” Restrepo said.

Restrepo is looking to make up a lot of that missing production in Josh Gattis’ new offense.

“He’s an amazing guy, knows his stuff,” Restrepo said. “His resume is ridiculous. He’s an awesome coach, knows what he’s talking about.”

Restrepo also says he’s working to take on a leadership role, and points out that QB Tyler Van Dyke has evolved in a bigtime leader who “has taken the whole entire team under his wing.”

“As soon as the older guys left last year, immediate I took charge,” he said. “I feel it was kind of natural all the guys turned toward me.”

A final thought from Restrepo: “You hear people talk about the old U, all the competition out there. It really feels like that. Every time you step on the field you have to prove something.”