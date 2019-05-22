CaneSport.com

Restrepo wastes no time in committing to Canes
Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School WRXavier Restrepo was evaluated by the Miami Hurricanes just 16 days ago and extended an offer..
He said his relationship with the Canes was building.
Wednesday the building was completed.
Restrepo committed to Miami coaches and communicated his intentions in Twitter.
“It’s home and always felt like home',” Restrepo told CaneSport after his committment.
May 23, 2019
Restrepo was offered by schools like Georgia, Texas, Michigan, and Purdue.. Miami was the one he wanted all along and even though he intended to wait until the summer to make a decision, Wednesday night he decided to pull the trigger.
“I'm stupid excited!!,” Restrepo said. “I can't wait to get to the school and start working!”
CANESPORT’S TAKE: Miami started out a shade late in getting serious about Restrepo due to the coaching transition, but made up ground quickly. He is a quality local athlete who will likely model himself after former Cane Braxton Berrios. “I couldn’t wait any longer,” Restrepo said of his Wednesday night commit.