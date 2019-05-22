CaneSport.com

Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School WRXavier Restrepo was evaluated by the Miami Hurricanes just 16 days ago and extended an offer..

He said his relationship with the Canes was building.

Wednesday the building was completed.

Restrepo committed to Miami coaches and communicated his intentions in Twitter.

“It’s home and always felt like home',” Restrepo told CaneSport after his committment.