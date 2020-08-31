Rhett Lashlee wants to see attention to detail, execution on offense
Year 1 of Rhett Lashlee as the Miami Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator will officially kick off on the field a week from Thursday.And all signs from Lashlee today are that the offense is ready to r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news