Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-21 17:01:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Ky. commit off Thurs. UM visit: "It went well"

Cuvoqf0t8zn8ljhtbsxe
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Cocoa (Fla.) High School OL Richie Leonard is a Kentucky commitment who spent five hours on Miami's campus Thursday."It went well, I had a good time," said Leonard, who took the visits with his par...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}