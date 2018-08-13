CaneSport.com

Coach Mark Richt shared his thoughts on several subjects Monday, which was Miami’s media day.

One area many are keeping an eye on is backup QB behind Malik Rosier.

And Richt said that battle “is wide open" and that it's "a close competition" to the point that the No. 2 job could remain open through the season.

“Cade Weldon has really had a great camp,” Richt said when asked about the battle there. “From Day 1 of the scrimmage, probably graded out the best, most accurate throws, things of that nature. This particular scrimmage N’Kosi (Perry) really had a nice day. Cade a solid day. Jarren (Williams) again, he’s the guy that’s not quite sure what to do."

Richt also said he was "frustrated" about the QB position when it came to their maturity level ... but not so much anymore.

“That group has really changed their mentality," Richt said. "I think they’ve all turned the corner on what it takes to be the leader of the team, what it takes to prepare.

"Jon (Richt) and I have been hard on them, every one of them has turned the corner."

Richt added that “One game I might have Weldon as No. 2, the next game I might have N’Kosi as No. 2. I’ve done the bat in the past. Because of the redshirt rule you can probably throw Jarren in there, let him play. He can play up to four games and still be redshirted. You learn about guys when you throw them in the game.”

Richt also said he’s pleased with Rosier, who led an opening 75-yard TD drive vs. the second team defense in Saturday night’s scrimmage. That drive included a couple of third down conversions.

"Malik has been in a lot of big games, made a lot of big plays - he was responsible for 31 touchdowns last year," Richt said. "Everybody knows it's Malik, agree it's Malik (that's the choice as starter)."

* Backup OT George Brown has a knee injury coming off the scrimmage and didn't practice.

“He’s a concern, we’ll find out here pretty quick what he’s able to do or not,” Richt said. "We're just waiting on results, just don't know yet."

With Brown out, the first team offensive line today remained Tyree St. Louis, Jahair Jones, Tyler Gauthier, Hayden Mahoney and Navaughn Donaldson.

The second team?

LT DJ Scaife, LG Venzell Boulware, C Corey Gaynor, RG Cleveland Reed and RT Kai-Leon Herbert.

"We moved Scaife to left tackle, moved Venzell to left guard (from right) and Reed at right guard," Richt said.

Richt said he thinks Boulware can "push" Jones a little bit for the starting role.

"We're still functioning with three lines, which is good," Richt said, adding that he thinks the first team offensive line is ready to play a game "right now."

And Richt said he’s happy with the first team offensive line.

“The one unit’s had a really good camp,” Richt said. “A lot of time to throw the ball.”

* The update with some of the newer players?

Richt said he has confidence that freshman WR Brian Hightower is ready to play in games.

"I know he knows what to do, is a physical blocker," Richt said.

He added that "A guy like (Dee) Wiggins is getting there. (Marquez) Ezzard, when Ezzard figures it out he's going to be a really good player. Is he ready today? Probably not. Lorenzo (Lingard) really struggled early on pass protection learning who to block, then learning how to do it. He was getting knocked around a bunch. Then he picked up a blitz or two, ran with more power.

"Defensively guys like (Gregory) Rousseau, when it's pass rush and you see him come off the line so fast and he's long and athletic. He still has to learn to play the run plays. Jordan Miller, Nesta Silvera, Tito (Odenigbo) have to be ready because of our depth. I see some of our young linebacker corps starting to (be ready). I feel better about BJ Jennings, (Waynmon) Steed, those guys."

* Today's practice was delayed by lightning.

"I thought we practiced better before the horn blew, went back out and were sluggish on offense, lost our focus a bit throwing and catching," Richt said.

He said there's a certificate of occupancy for the IPF and that the field should be installed this week and that it "looks really good" that the team could get work done in there before the week's over.