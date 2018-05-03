After the success coach Mark Richt and the Canes had last season, UM announced today that his contract has been extended through the 2023 season. That adds two years to the deal already in place.

“Mark has done a phenomenal job of building this program – and generating enthusiasm for this program – since the day he arrived back on campus,” Director of Athletics Blake James announced Thursday. “We look forward to continued success under his watch, both on and off the field, for many years to come.”



Richt has posted a 19-7 record in his first two seasons at UM, leading the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record last season – the program’s first 10-win season since 2003. Miami appeared in the ACC Championship Game as Coastal Division champions for the first time, and also played in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the first time since 2004. For his efforts, Richt was named both 2017 ACC Coach of the Year and Walter Camp National Coach of the Year.

“We’re excited about where this program is headed,” Richt said. “I want to thank Blake James, Jennifer Strawley and our entire athletics administration for supporting our coaches, staff and student-athletes, ensuring that we’re committed to building on the great legacy of Hurricanes football.

“Miami is not only my alma mater, it is home to me and my family. It’s a blessing to live and work in paradise.”

Richt has an overall record of 164-58 in 17 years as a college head coach.