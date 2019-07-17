Richt looks back on Wed., candidly discusses decision to leave
Former Cane coach Mark Richt, who stepped down suddenly after last season, is now an analyst for the ACC Network.And on Wednesday he went in-depth for the first time on his decision to leave UM.Ask...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news