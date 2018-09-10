Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-10 06:03:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Richt Monday talk: On QB's, the Turnover Chain, Toledo & more

Ptls54avpoj9tge3s8vl
CaneSport.com
Staff

Coach Mark Richt said Monday on WQAM that coming off the 77-0 win against Savannah State “It was good. … Not only did we have the big score but we had a lot of guys play. Definitely more guys than ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}