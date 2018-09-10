CaneSport.com

Richt Monday talk: On QB's, the Turnover Chain, Toledo & more
Coach Mark Richt said Monday on WQAM that coming off the 77-0 win against Savannah State “It was good. … Not only did we have the big score but we had a lot of guys play. Definitely more guys than ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news