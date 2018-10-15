Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-15 06:16:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Richt Monday talk: I'm not pointing fingers at the players

Vz9y7kwuuwjosk04bqdn
CaneSport.com
Staff

Coming off the loss at Virginia, coach Mark Richt said Monday on WQAM that the QB switch in the game was because “(N’Kosi Perry) was struggling, we were struggling offensively. And I felt like the ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}