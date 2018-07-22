CaneSport.com

Game 1 against LSU in Dallas isn’t exactly around the corner just yet.

And while the Canes’ first fall practice hasn’t even kicked off yet, coach Mark Richt has a keen eye on that big season-opener.

He joked on ESPNU that he wanted to know who scheduled that as the first game.

“I don’t know whose idea it was to play that game,” Richt said with a laugh, adding “It’ll be on Sunday night the only game in town. You have to look at what coach Steve Ensminger (the new Tigers’ offensive coordinator) has done in the past. Is it going to be Joe Burrow (Ohio State graduate transfer at QB) or one of their current players? We have video of guys. Defensively we don’t know exactly what they’ll do, but we have a pretty good idea of what they’ll do. The problem isn’t the scheme, the problem is the dudes.”

Richt continues to reiterate that Malik Rosier is his guy at quarterback.

What does Rosier have to do to help the offense be more dynamic?

“We were actually a pretty good explosive play team - our problem was third down conversions, touchdowns in the red zone,” Richt said. “A healthy Ahmmon Richards will help, Jeff Thomas being more experienced. A bigger pocket helps. You look at tape, the bigger the pocket the more accurate he was.”

Richt also pointed to some of the highlight throws Rosier had that helped win games against FSU and Georgia Tech in crunch time.