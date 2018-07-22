CaneSport.com

Richt: On LSU, a regret with Rosier & more
Game 1 against LSU in Dallas isn’t exactly around the corner just yet.
And while the Canes’ first fall practice hasn’t even kicked off yet, coach Mark Richt has a keen eye on that big season-opener.
He joked on ESPNU that he wanted to know who scheduled that as the first game.
“I don’t know whose idea it was to play that game,” Richt said with a laugh, adding “It’ll be on Sunday night the only game in town. You have to look at what coach Steve Ensminger (the new Tigers’ offensive coordinator) has done in the past. Is it going to be Joe Burrow (Ohio State graduate transfer at QB) or one of their current players? We have video of guys. Defensively we don’t know exactly what they’ll do, but we have a pretty good idea of what they’ll do. The problem isn’t the scheme, the problem is the dudes.”
Richt continues to reiterate that Malik Rosier is his guy at quarterback.
What does Rosier have to do to help the offense be more dynamic?
“We were actually a pretty good explosive play team - our problem was third down conversions, touchdowns in the red zone,” Richt said. “A healthy Ahmmon Richards will help, Jeff Thomas being more experienced. A bigger pocket helps. You look at tape, the bigger the pocket the more accurate he was.”
Richt also pointed to some of the highlight throws Rosier had that helped win games against FSU and Georgia Tech in crunch time.
“He made some spectacular plays in some really big moments last year,” Richt said. “And using his wheels the way he did. … We’re not going to beat Florida State if he doesn’t play big in the last two drives of the game. We have two 75-yrd drives back-to-back to win it. He played well in the Virginia Tech game, very well in the Notre Dame game. Made a big play against Georgia Tech when we had to have it. I’ll say one of my biggest regrets now that I went back and watched it - if I play Pitt again I leave Malik in there and let him fight his way out. As bad as he was struggling, I wish I’d have given him the chance. Because he was struggling in other games, not as mightily. It’d have been interesting to see. … we get one drive there and it might have changed the whole thing.”
* Richt also said that “we have to learn” from the three losses to end last season
‘”We had won 15 games in a row, were kind of getting used to winning,” Richt said. “That came to a screeching halt. … We weren’t strong enough as a team to finish like we needed to finish. Everyone saw that. So we use it as a learning time, turn around and get better.”
Where does he see the depth of the roster?
“I look at our depth chart, look at all these receivers, look at these running backs, quarterbacks position, linemen - all the way down the line we have guys that can play, a bunch of them now where they can compete against each other for positions but also compete against the other side of the ball to get better,” Richt said. “When we have former players coming back - those guys come back and they always say the toughest game of the week was on Greentree Practice Field against each other.
“A lot of that talent is young, but when it gets developed and matures we’re going to be pretty good.”