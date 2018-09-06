Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-06 11:23:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Richt Thursday talk: Lightning sent team to IPF, injury updates

Oarfr58bo3utj6pfx9l7
CaneSport.com
Staff

Coach Mark Richt was asked Thursday about how the QB first team practice reps were shared among Malik Rosier, N’Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon this week.His response?“The big thing is we want to get as...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}