Richt personally recruiting 4-star RB who has UM in a good spot
Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) University School RB Kenny McIntosh helped his team to a 35-6 victory over Glades Central, running for a pair of touchdowns (from 20 yards and on the goal line).McIntosh hasn’...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news