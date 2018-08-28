Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-28 05:43:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Richt personally recruiting 4-star RB who has UM in a good spot

Nmarurax2ksrkzz9nczr
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) University School RB Kenny McIntosh helped his team to a 35-6 victory over Glades Central, running for a pair of touchdowns (from 20 yards and on the goal line).McIntosh hasn’...

