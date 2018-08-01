CaneSport.com

Coach Mark Richt recapped his feelings on the July 28 Paradise Camp, saying on WQAM that “It went great. Two hundred guys - it was just an amazing number of kids. What changed about Paradise Camp is there was a month long dead period instead of two weeks, and this past weekend was the weekend everyone in America was going got have their camp. We didn’t know what was going to happen. Our former players came through in big numbers and then so many of the players we targeted to come came. .. it was really super.”

With fall drills beginning on Saturday morning, Richt also looked ahead.

* Richt’s take on the freshman class?

“Kids are in so much better shape than they used to be coming in, No. 1,” Richt said. “No. 2 you go through spring and summer and fall camp, even if they get here in the summer we install everything offensively and defensively at a certain pace so they can get it and when fall camp rolls around they’re hearing it for the second or third time. Those guys will be ready to compete for sure.”

* How much of a problem is negative recruiting against Miami nowadays?

“The way Dolphin Stadium looks, they can’t say a thing (negative about that),” Richt said. “Hard Rock is a happening place now. They can’t ding us on that or the Indoor (facility), on the dorms, how we take care of these guys, the education they can’t even touch, most of them.

* With season tickets almost sold out, Richt said he thinks the buzz off the results and atmosphere against Notre Dame and Virginia Tech last year helped.

“It’s a blessing when the fans come,” he said.