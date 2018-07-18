CaneSport.com

Richt: Rosier the guy, Boulware to challenge Mahoney & more
Coach Mark Richt said Wednesday on WQAM from ACC Media Kickoff on that “I’m excited - just knowing the roster that we have today and the amount of guys when we line up in camp by position, the numb...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news