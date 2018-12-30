Payton, like everyone else that follows the sport, was stunned. But that’s not to say the star wide receiver was upset. He wasn’t whatsoever. He also never, even for a moment, rethought his decision to choose Miami – even before news that Manny Diaz , who served as Miami’s defensive coordinator this season, had been tabbed for the job. Good thing, too, because Payton no longer has a choice in the matter.

Making things more mysterious was the fact that Payton’s mother, who was incorrect in her assumption about her son's awareness, didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information. That left the four-star receiver to turn to Twitter, which filled him on the day’s top football story: Mark Richt , the Miami head coach who had accepted Payton’s letter of intent less than two weeks ago, had resigned.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The text message arrived in the early afternoon and included absolutely no context. Miami signee Jeremiah Payton could have easily shrugged it off. In fact, he likely would have had it not come from his mother.

The letter he signed roughly 12 days ago is binding. No buyout. No wiggle room. It doesn’t matter if Miami’s coach is Manny Diaz, Mark Richt, Mark Twain or Mark Wahlberg next season. Payton’s options are simple: Transfer to another school and lose a year of college eligibility or play for the university, but not the coach, with which he signed.

“I was expecting to see something big when I opened Twitter, and I did see something big,” Payton said. “I mean, I know a man has to do what he has to do. Decisions had to be made. I get that. I never felt betrayed or anything.

“But you definitely should just be able to walk away from (a letter of intent) if that kind of thing happens with your coach before you get there. I feel like there should be some rule. I mean, it happens, so you have to live with it, but for some other people, they should just be able to walk away.”

The deception goes well beyond players being trapped in letters of intent with coaches they sometimes have never met. Whether or not the December signing period is a net positive or not can be debated, but what can’t be is that its existence has dialed up deceit across the sport. Recruiting has always been a dirty game. Still, these days it seems a little easier to catch a knife in your back.

Lakeland (Fla.) High School offensive coordinator Will Bahler has sent players from his state championship team to schools all over the country, and he has an up-close seat to watch the ever-increasing sleight of hand. According to Bahler, it’s not just the unpaid players that are getting stuck holding the proverbial bag. That becomes clear when he shares the story of a colleague at an ACC school.

“(A new head coach gets hired at his school), and he keeps three assistant coaches on staff there. He brings in (another coach at one guy’s same position), but says, ‘It’s OK. We’ll just reassign you.’ (The assistant coach) is cool with that. But the day after Christmas (the new head coach) calls him and says, ‘Hey, I’m not keeping you.’ Now, do you think he just realized that the day after Christmas? Or was he waiting for the ink to dry on the five kids that (that assistant) got to sign with (the school) by promising him that he was going to stay there?”

Bahler, like everyone else, has heard the all-too-common “commit to a school, not a coach” advice given to high-level prospects all over the country. But, as it turns out, that cliché is only easy to toss around when you’re not the guy being recruited.

“They try to tell you to commit to a school and not a coach, but that’s BS,” Bahler said. “You commit to the guy that is talking to you. A perfect example is, like, Alabama. With our tight end (Keon) Zipperer. He was seriously considering Alabama until (offensive coordinator) Mike Locksley left (for Maryland). When Locks left, he eliminated them (and chose Florida). The coach is the school. It’s always about the guy selling you on the school.”

And so goes the Early Signing Period in its second year. Like most sweeping rules changes, there are unintended consequences and unforeseen benefits. Whether or not it’s for the greater good is different conversation – a conversation we may not be ready to have in year No. 2. Views on its finer points seem to still be shifting, after all.

“Last year, I told kid my kids I had no idea if it would be good or bad for them to sign early,” Bahler said. “It was the first year they did it. Now, I think it depends fully on your position and your situations. Like this year, everyone signed and schools still need quarterbacks. They want to have one in every class, so somebody is getting that scholarship. Early signing can help kids or hurt them. You just have to be aware of the kid’s particular situation, because it’s different every class.”